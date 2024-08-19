Edinburgh Fringe Transfers to King's Head Theatre and More Shows Set For Autumn 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



King’s Head Theatre has shared upcoming shows now on sale for the autumn in the 200-seat Main House and the versatile and intimate 50-seat cabaret space @4Below.

Transferring directly from Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2024 is Fringe First Award winning A Letter to Lyndon B Johnson or God; Whoever Reads This First(4-14 Sept) by New York duo Xhloe Rice & Natasha Roland who, with this production, have just received their third consecutive Fringe First. The duo return after their other Fringe First hits And Then the Rodeo Burnt Down and What If They Ate The Baby performed at King’s Head Theatre in 2023 and earlier in 2024. For two-nights only Missing Rib Collective will also transfer 4 girls the first letter e (11 & 13 Sept) telling the true story of the Wisconsin Slenderman case in a psychological thriller exploring how four girls can begin to believe a fictional character is driving them to do unspeakable acts. Prepare to get serious In 4Below, as Serious Theatre from Serious People (7-8 Sept), perform their double act comedy show, about how far two actors are willing to go to make it. More Edinburgh Fringe transfers will be announced.

Also throughout autumn, in the Main House straight off the back of another hit run of My Son’s A Queer… at the Edinburgh Fringe, Rob Madge will be starring in Jonathan Tolins’ love-letter to Barbara Streisand Buyer & Cellar (18 Sept-19 Oct). Jonathan Maitland’s (The Last Temptation of Boris Johnson, The Interview Park 200) adaptation of his hit memoir How To Survive Your Mother will have its UK premier (23 October - 24 November). 2023 fringe hitWiesenthal will return for a limited two week run (3 - 15 September).

Playing over the top in the Main House Later programme features one woman’s hilarious, camp search for an org*sm The Little Death (26 Aug - 31 Aug), director Scott Le Crass (Rose, West End) returns to King’s Head Theatre with The Mad Gay King (3-19 Oct) delving into the real life of King Ludwig II of Bavaria, an infamous 19th Century monarch who was deposed on grounds of homosexual insanity, and biographical play about legendary actress Bette Davis, Queen Bette (5 Nov - 23 Nov) transfers from an Australian tour.

Also in the Main House, will be tribute nights Freddie and the Queen Experience (1 Nov) and You’ve Got A Friend (8 Nov) and a series of live-podcast recordings, to be announced.

The venue’s intimate @4Below cabaret theatre will also play host to everything from new writing theatre, a unique piano cabaret with Ross Harmon (Wicked, Harmon) and improvised comedy.

Previously announced for Christmas, King’s Head Theatre and the Little Angel Theatre collaborate on a new pantomime written & directed by panto legend Andy Pollard, Cinderella. Cast to be announced, along with other Christmas programming.

