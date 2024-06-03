ETERNAL LOVE: THE MUSICAL Comes to Darlington Hippodrome in 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Independent theatre show producer Steve Steinman's brand-new production, the vampire-themed Eternal Love: The Musical, went on sale recently at the UK’s leading venues.

The speciality of the Oldham-born, producer/director/performer’s production company – Steve Steinman Productions – is to bring hit touring theatre shows to the masses.

Eternal Love: The Musical is the latest chapter in their Vampires Rock trilogy, and features Steinman once again in the lead role of the nefarious vampire Baron Von Rockula.

This comedy-rock production marks the pinnacle of a tough, 35-year music career for the self-made, proud-of-his-Northern-roots, tell-it-how-it-is, entrepreneur. During an impressive, against-all-odds, rise to the top, Steinman has amassed seven million ticket sales, two number one albums and six chart-topping singles.

With his tongue firmly planted in his fang-filled cheek, Steinman describes his elevation to the heights of producer, director and performer of a sure-fire hit musical ‘a 35-year overnight success’.

“The original Vampires Rock premiered 20 years ago, using the jukebox musical blueprint to become a regional theatre phenomenon,” says Steve. “Its sequel, Vampires Rock: Ghost Train, fills theatres throughout the country to this day.”

The eagerly-awaited, full-blown pop rock musical Eternal Love opens its nationwide tour in January 2025, and promises to take the Vampires Rock story to its next, successful chapter.

Turning adversity to his advantage is the trademark of Steve’s career – the pandemic being the catalyst for Eternal Love: The Musical.

“Lockdown forced Vampires Rock off of the road,” he says, “providing me with the opportunity to record two hit albums of exceptionally strong original material, which forms the backbone of the new musical’s score.

“Couple to that a fan base that most rock stars would envy, earned from years of constant touring, and I am more than ready for the biggest gamble of my life.

“I would be so bold to say Eternal Love is the first musical to feature original rock compositions combined with an original storyline for 50 years – since The Rocky Horror Show.”

With the promise of a cast of 20 talented performers; choreography by Francesca Kirk, live musicians towering over the proceedings; the reprise of popular characters from the two Vampires Rock productions – including Baron Von Rockula, The Vampire Queen and Bosley the Janitor; an original score featuring Amazon Rock Chart and iTunes Chart, chart toppers; a storyline that picks up where Vampires Rock Ghost Train ends; and scenery that would make many a West End production blush. Eternal Love: The Musical is set to take producer/director/performer Steve Steinman to the next level.

“Theatregoers across the UK will be the first to experience the rarity of a brand-new, original rock musical,” says Steve. “For very many musical theatre enthusiasts, it will truly be a first.

“Featuring West End production values, Eternal Love: The Musical will equally delight both true fans of musical theatre and music lovers who may not have ever considered attending a musical before.”

This honest, hard-working lad from Oldham is happy to make his mark as a musical theatre producer by bringing an original pop rock spectacular to the masses.

Eternal Love will be coming to Darlington Hippodrome Thursday 24 – Saturday 26 April 2025.

