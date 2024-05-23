ELF THE MUSICAL Will Embark on 2024 UK Theatre Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After sell-out arena tours and a record breaking two West End seasons at The Dominion, the musical theatre version of the hilarious hit movie ELF will be hitting the road in a handful of the UK's most prestigious theatres.

The show is produced and directed by legendary panto and musical comedy producer Jon Conway, for The World's Biggest Productions Limited. With a book by Bob Martin and Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers and Hairspray) and an original score of great songs by Matt Sklar and Chad Beguelin that has delighted audiences on both Broadway and the West End. As Buddy might say, “you'd have to be cotton-headed ninny muggins” to miss this feel-good festive extravaganza.

The stage show ‘Elf The Musical', features Santa's magical flying sleigh, an audience snowball fight, a giant candy cane journey from the North Pole, amongst many spectacular scenes all set against amazing video-film backdrops on a large LED screen.

The large cast of and live orchestra is headed by Jordan Conway, who is stepping into the big floppy shoes of Will Ferrell. Jordan is one of the UK's most exciting rising talents, fresh from playing Charlie Chaplin in London and Los Angeles in the acclaimed comedy play ‘Laurel and Chaplin-The Feud' and last panto season flying high as Peter Pan opposite Boy George in a spectacular arena tour.

The cast also features Kelly Benlaki as Buddy's love interest, Jovie and Barry Bloxham as Buddy's long-suffering dad.

Jordan Conway says, “Elf is always one of the most popular holiday films and Buddy The Elf is a truly iconic character. This is the first time this hit show has toured theatres and we promise a heart-warming and hilarious night out with great special effects. One of the best sights is the audiences dressing up for the show, especially the dads in Elf Christmas sweaters. This is an unmissable treat.”

Tour Dates

Wednesday 6 -Sunday 10 November, Milton Keynes Theatre, Milton Keynes

Tuesday 12 – Sunday 17 November, Palace Theatre, Manchester

Tuesday 19 – Saturday 23 November, Swan Theatre, High Wycombe

Tuesday 3 -Saturday 7 December, Mayflower Theatre, Southampton

