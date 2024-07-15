ED: THE TOTALLY UNOFFICIAL GINGER-INCLUSIVE SKETCH SHOW to be Presented at Canal Café Theatre

Starring Rosie Parrish alongside an ensemble cast, Ed combines joyful comedy, first-class musical talent and a kid with suspiciously decent guitar skills.

By: Jul. 15, 2024
ED: THE TOTALLY UNOFFICIAL GINGER-INCLUSIVE SKETCH SHOW to be Presented at Canal Café Theatre
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

A late-night comedy parodying Ed SHeeran’s rise to stardom returns to the Canal Cafe Theatre in July after a sold-out run in 2022 and five-star reviews at Edinburgh Fringe 2023. 

LATEST NEWS

Kate Marshall Named Jerwood Resident Designer at Leeds Playhouse and Tutti Frutti Productions
Round 3 Voting Opens For BroadwayWorld's Summer Madness Bracket - Best Musical: Losers Edition
Funnelwick Limb to Launch THE CHRONICLES OF ATOM AND LUNA This Autumn
The Greatest Showman Circus Spectacular COME ALIVE! to be Presented at The Empress Museum

Accompanied by a glittering live band and transferring from Edinburgh Fringe last summer, don’t miss Ed: the totally unofficial ginger-inclusive sketch show, charting the story of the ginger pop sensation who just wants to play music. He’s our ginger hero! 

Starring Rosie Parrish alongside an ensemble cast, Ed combines joyful comedy, first-class musical talent and a kid with suspiciously decent guitar skills. Can Ed survive fame, fortune and being ginger? 

A cheeky and raucous night out, slammin’ music industry peccadilloes and championing auburn culture, with remixed pop hits. 

Compared to the works of Bo Burnham and featuring multiple inauthentic gingers, Ed is packed with parody remixes of pop songs, character sketches and cameo appearances including a sequin-jacketed Rocket Man. 

Nineteen-year-old Rosie Parrish, who made her Edinburgh Fringe debut last summer as Ed, said: ‘Aside from being a brunette, female, guitar-less teenager, I’m enjoying bringing out my inner ginger. I believe the Ed SHeeran experience is inside us all’. 

Audience members also have the chance to participate onstage in a live game show. The show is classic sketch comedy with a modern twist, and best consumed after dinner or drinks (or both). 

Performance Details

Directed by: James Carroll and Alex Mentzel 

Written by: James Carroll and Alex Mentzel 

Starring: Rosie Parrish, Stella Williamson, Alex Mentzel 

Produced by: James Carroll 

Publicity Design by: Katie Kasperson 

Musical Arrangements by: Eric Mentzel 

3 PERFORMANCES ONLY: 

Monday 22nd July @ 7:30pm  

Tuesday 23rd July @ 7:30pm 

Wednesday 24th July @ 7:30pm 

Running time: 60 minutes. 

Age recommendation: Ages 14+ 

Canal Café Theatre - Delamere Terrace, Little Venice, London, W2 6ND.   

Box Office: https://canalcafetheatre.com/ed-2/ 

020 7289 6054 

Tickets: £16.25/£17.75 (+ £1.50 booking fee) 




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos