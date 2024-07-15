ED: THE TOTALLY UNOFFICIAL GINGER-INCLUSIVE SKETCH SHOW to be Presented at Canal Café Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A late-night comedy parodying Ed SHeeran’s rise to stardom returns to the Canal Cafe Theatre in July after a sold-out run in 2022 and five-star reviews at Edinburgh Fringe 2023.

Accompanied by a glittering live band and transferring from Edinburgh Fringe last summer, don’t miss Ed: the totally unofficial ginger-inclusive sketch show, charting the story of the ginger pop sensation who just wants to play music. He’s our ginger hero!

Starring Rosie Parrish alongside an ensemble cast, Ed combines joyful comedy, first-class musical talent and a kid with suspiciously decent guitar skills. Can Ed survive fame, fortune and being ginger?

A cheeky and raucous night out, slammin’ music industry peccadilloes and championing auburn culture, with remixed pop hits.

Compared to the works of Bo Burnham and featuring multiple inauthentic gingers, Ed is packed with parody remixes of pop songs, character sketches and cameo appearances including a sequin-jacketed Rocket Man.

Nineteen-year-old Rosie Parrish, who made her Edinburgh Fringe debut last summer as Ed, said: ‘Aside from being a brunette, female, guitar-less teenager, I’m enjoying bringing out my inner ginger. I believe the Ed SHeeran experience is inside us all’.

Audience members also have the chance to participate onstage in a live game show. The show is classic sketch comedy with a modern twist, and best consumed after dinner or drinks (or both).

Performance Details

Directed by: James Carroll and Alex Mentzel

Written by: James Carroll and Alex Mentzel

Starring: Rosie Parrish, Stella Williamson, Alex Mentzel

Produced by: James Carroll

Publicity Design by: Katie Kasperson

Musical Arrangements by: Eric Mentzel

3 PERFORMANCES ONLY:

Monday 22nd July @ 7:30pm

Tuesday 23rd July @ 7:30pm

Wednesday 24th July @ 7:30pm

Running time: 60 minutes.

Age recommendation: Ages 14+

Canal Café Theatre - Delamere Terrace, Little Venice, London, W2 6ND.

Box Office: https://canalcafetheatre.com/ed-2/

020 7289 6054

Tickets: £16.25/£17.75 (+ £1.50 booking fee)

