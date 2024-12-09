Drum TAO Brings UK Premiere of THE DREAM to the The Peacock Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Internationally acclaimed Japanese drumming ensemble Drum TAO will present the UK premiere of The Dream next spring. Following an extensive tour across Japan, Singapore and Europe, The Dream comes to the Peacock Theatre, Sadler’s Wells Home of Entertainment in the West End, from Tuesday 11 – Saturday 15 March 2025.

The Dream combines Drum TAO’s extraordinary athleticism, large scale taiko drumming and precise choreography, with contemporary costumes and stunning visuals. Based in Oita, Japan and established in 1993, the group brings their one-of-a-kind instrumental performance, with the distinctly Japanese lineup of Wadaiko drums alongside beautiful melodies on Shinobue (flute), Koto (harp), and Syamisen (guitar).

Drum TAO’s traditional style paired with intense physicality and contemporary musical interpretations has earned them millions of YouTube views, a sold-out Off-Broadway run, and opportunities to represent Japan around the world. Over ten million spectators worldwide have experienced Drum TAO’s Dynamic Productions, with the 2025 Peacock Theatre performances marking Drum TAO’s much-anticipated London debut.

Ahead of the UK premiere of The Dream, director Ikuo Fujitaka said: “The Dream is the culmination of Drum TAO’s 30 year’s worth of experience. Following a successful international tour, we’re excited to bring this special show to the UK for the first time in March 2025. We’re also delighted to finally come to London after performing sold out shows at Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2004, 2005 and 2009. It’s been my dream ever since to present work at The Peacock Theatre, a venue with global influence and experience of hosting world culture performances including Japanese taiko-drum shows, and I can’t believe it’s now coming true.”

The Dream is performed by Taro Harasaki, Junnosuke Kodani, Haruki Kawazu, Kyota Sonoda, Koki Sato, Haruto Mizuno, Takumi Azami, Ryusei Ishida, Daiki Sakai, Shima Sasaki and Ai Anekawa.

