Digital Concert Revival Of GATSBY A MUSICAL Returns Due To Popular Demand

Due to popular demand the recent concert revival of Gatsby A Musical will return to streaming for a limited time only. Bringing together an incredible West End cast including Jodie Steele (Heathers; Six The Musical) as Daisy Buchanan, Ross William Wild (Million Dollar Quartet) as Gatsby, and four-time Olivier Award nominee Emma Williams (Mrs Henderson Presents; Zorro) as Myrtle Wilson, the captivating production was filmed at the historic Cadogan Hall for a socially-distanced spectacular.

The company are joined by Liam Doyle (Wicked; Legally Blonde) as Tom Buchannan, Joe Frost (Jersey Boys; An Officer and a Gentleman) as George Wilson, and Blake Patrick Anderson (RENT; Be More Chill) as Nick Carraway. Further casting includes Chanice Alexander-Burnett (Motown the Musical; Beautiful - the Carol King Musical), Lauren Chinery, Robert Grose, Oliver Mawdsley, and Tristan Pegg.

Adapted by director Linnie Reedman, and with music and lyrics by Joe Evans, the piece brings F Scott Fitzgerald's classic novel to life for a semi-staged concert experience. Vibrant characters, popped corks, and infectious rhythms collide with personal conflicts and lost loves in this tragedy of the vanishing jazz era.

Reedman comments, We've been overwhelmed by the positive response to the concert and are thrilled to be able to bring it back for more people to enjoy. It's been a pleasure to work on this project with such a talented cast, during what has been such a strange time for the arts. We hope to be able to bring a fully staged version to you someday soon!

When Daisy Buchanan revisits Jay Gatsby's mansion seven years after leaving that world behind, she is trying to confront her past by reliving the dream she shared with Gatsby. But where is he? With themes of loss, disappointment and ultimately hope for a better tomorrow, Gatsby, is surprisingly resonant with the 'roaring twenties' we find ourselves in once again.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.webgig.tv for £20.