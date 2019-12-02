Darren Harriott Comes to London's Soho Theatre

Edinburgh Comedy Award Best Comedy Show nominee Darren Harriott will be taking his new show Good Heart Yute to London's Soho Theatre between 4th - 8th February 2020.

Things seem to be going great for Darren Harriott but he is 30 now and has never been in love... maybe he's the problem? He considers himself to have a good heart, but it can't always be someone else's fault. Can it? He has spent the last year learning more about himself and realising maybe he's never actually been happy with who is.

Join Darren for an hour of his trademark passion and insightful wit as he tries to work himself out.

Good Heart Yute is Darren Harriott's third solo show following 2017's Edinburgh Comedy Award Best Newcomer nominated Defiant and 2018's smash-hit Visceral. Last year saw him embark on his first mini-tour as well as flying over to Australia to perform at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival as part of New Order.

As a teenager he joined a gang on the streets of Birmingham, one night they turned on him which landed him in hospital on New Year's Day. Darren thinks this is possibly one of the best things that has ever happened to him. He went to college, started acting and got into comedy. Since then his TV credits include Live At The Apollo, Mock The Week, The Apprentice You're Fired, University Challenge for Comic Relief, Hypothetical, a team regular in Don't Hate The Playaz which has been nominated for a RTS award, as well two Comedy Central Roasts, a Stand Up Special and The Comedy Bus travelogue.

While he filmed Live At The Apollo he was also working as a bouncer on the door at the venue, not on the same night though! But the head of security did think he'd got his shifts mixed up...

He has been heard across the radio as well on BBC 4 Extra Stands Up (BBC Radio 4 Extra), Best of the Fest, The Now Show (both BBC Radio 4) and Fighting Talk (Radio 5 Live). His BBC Radio 4 series Black Label comes out this summer, as well as his very own Comedy Central stand-up special in June!

Website: www.darrenharriott.com

Tour Dates

Thursday 17th October Southport: Little Theatre

www.littletheatresouthport.co.uk / 01704 530 521

Friday 25th October Bradford: Alhambra Theatre

www.bradford-theatres.co.uk / 01274 432 000

Saturday 24th October Wolverhampton: The Lighthouse (Wolverhampton Comedy Festival)

www.funny-things.co.uk

Wednesday 30th October Bracknell: South Hill Park Arts Centre

www.southhillpark.org.uk / 01344 484 123

Friday 1st November Northampton: Royal and Derngate

www.royalandderngate.co.uk / 01604 624 811

Saturday 2nd November Canterbury: Marlowe Theatre

www.marlowetheatre.com / 01227 787787

Sunday 3rd November Bath: Komedia

www.komedia.co.uk/bath / 01225 489 070

Friday 15th November Birmingham: Glee Club

www.glee.co.uk/comedy/birmingham / 0871 472 0400

*Friday 22nd November Reading: South Street

www.readingarts.com/south-street / 0118 960 6060

*Saturday 23rd November Aldershot: West End Centre

www.westendcentre.co.uk / 01252 330040

*Sunday 24th November Oxford: Jericho

www.jerichocomedy.com

*Friday 29th November Warwick: Arts Centre

www.warwickartscentre.co.uk / 024 7652 4524

*Sunday 1st December Maidenhead: Norden Farm

www.norden.farm / 01628 788997

*Friday 17th January Salford: Lowry

www.thelowry.com / 0343 208 6000

*Saturday 18th January Bromsgrove: Artrix

www.artrix.co.uk / 01527 577330

*Thursday 23rd January 2020 Wolverhampton, Slade Rooms

wolvescivic.co.uk / 0870 320 7000

*Friday 24th January 2020 G Live, Guildford, Bellerby Studio

www.glive.co.uk / 01483 369350

*Saturday 25th January 2020 Bradford, Alhambra Theatre

www.bradford-theatres.co.uk 01274 432000

*Sunday 2nd February 2020 The Hawth Theatre, Crawley

www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk / 01293 553636

*4th - 8th February 2020 London, Soho Theatre

www.sohotheatre.com / 02074 780100

Thursday 13th February 2020 Leeds, The Wardrobe

www.thewardrobe.co.uk / 0113 383 8800





