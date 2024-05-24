Cast Set For LONGITUDE at Upstairs at the Gatehouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The cast has been announced for Longitude, a new musical premiering at Upstairs at the Gatehouse this June. Telling the incredible story of 18th century carpenter and clockmaker John Harrison, this exciting new show will tell the unbelievable tale of Harrison’s endeavours to solve the problem of estimating longitude, and saving lives that were being lost at sea across the world.

Writer and producer Kaz Moloney transforms this epic story from page to stage, exploring a humble carpenter’s stroke of genius that transformed seafaring forever. Over four decades, Harrison faced enormous odds and had to overcome immense challenges, from spurious sea voyages to test his inventions, people stealing his prototypes and changing rules, Harrison fought hard for his invention to be supported.

Starring in the role of John Harrison will be David Phipps-Davis (Oliver!, Sheffield Crucible; The Phantom of the Opera, UK Tour), alongside Claire Russell (Aspects of Love, Prince of Wales Theatre, Les Misérables, Palace Theatre) performing as Mother, John Harrison’s wife. Joining them will be Imogen Opie (Doc Martin, ITV; Mother Goose, Hackney Empire) as Lizzie Harrison, Alex Lyne (The Untitled, Seven Dials Playhouse; Legacy: A Tory Tale, The Canal Café Theatre) as The Reverend and Abigail Brodie (The Addams Family, UK Tour; The Wind In the Willows, London Palladium) as First Sea Lord, Chair of the Board and King George III.

Chris Agha (The Marriage of Figaro, Royal Opera House) will also perform in various roles, including Sir Edmund Halley, a member of the Board of Longitude and Astronomer Royal. Troy Yim (You’re a Good Man, Upstairs at the Gatehouse; Rent, Chinese National Tour) will be returning to Upstairs at the Gatehouse as he too performs in various roles these including Sir Isaac Newton and Grog Thug. Sam Chesnall will perform as William Harrison and Liam Bradbury will play Adam Cox, both making their professional London debuts.

Longitude features original book by Robert Trippini and new book by Kaz Moloney, with lyrics by Kaz Moloney, and music by Kaz Moloney, William Godfree and David Moloney. A portion of the profits from Longitude will be donated to the RNLI.

David Phipps- Davis who will be performing at John Harrison comments, I have always been passionate about new writing, and have been interested in John Harrison ever since seeing Sir Michael Gambon play him in the 2000 TV adaptation. So to have the chance to play the role in a new musical was an offer I couldn't refuse!

Comments