ANTÍGONA to be Presented at Barons Court Theatre in July

"You seek assent from the world of the tyrant, I'll go after the favor of the gods."

As the sun rises on Thebes in the aftermath of civil war, the new king denies burial rights to the losing brother; an act of tyranny with devastating consequences. A radical remaking of Sophocles' ancient Greek parable brought to life by one woman, this play by Peruvian poet José Watanabe reflects the struggle for humanity to transcend beyond political violence amid oppression that may lead to silence, but does not bring peace.

The Asylum Theatre of Las Vegas presents this English translation in a unique international collaboration including members of World English Speaking Theatres (WEST), and Out of the Wings Festival by special arrangement with Routledge.

The one-woman show will tour to Barons Court Theatre in London, UK on July 9th through July 13th, 2024 at 7:30pm with an artist talkback on July 9th, 2024 after the show.

