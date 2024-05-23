Tom Greaves Makes Comedy Debut With One Man Show FUDGEY At Assembly Festival 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tom Greaves will make his comedy debut with one man show FUDGEY at Assembly Festival 2024 at EdFringe. Playing at Assembly Roxy, Downstairs, 17:55 | 31 Jul – 26 Aug.

Embark on a madcap journey of introspection and self-discovery in this brutally funny dark comedy about boarding school.

Through the character of Fudgey - your quintessential, tone-deaf man in a suit (you know, the ‘harmless' type...until you find them running the country) - award-winning, Gaulier-trained Tom Greaves explores the complexities of his own privilege in his mind-bending, tour-de-force comedy debut.

As Fudgey's reality hits breaking point, Greaves embodies a carousel of personalities and puppets in an anarchic & virtuosic performance, ultimately facing Fudgey's past to find his own (Tom's) future. Fantastically energetic, anchored in true emotion, strap in for a thrilling ride of laughter, tears & transformation.

Directed by Lara Ciulli (Those People, The Sister's Fig) with special thanks to Trygve Wakenshaw (Nautilus, Kraken, Squidboy). Tom Greaves (writer/performer) trained at LAMDA and École Philippe Gaulier. His acting work includes the award-winning film Shuttlecock (BFI London Film Festival Best Short & Nominated Best Actor), & the viral film hit Offline Dating. Theatre work includes The Seagull (Regent's Park Open Air dir: Matthew Dunster), Arcadia (National Tour dir: Blanche Macintyre) & Kiki's Delivery Service (Southwark Playhouse dir: Kate Hewitt); TV/Film: Temple (SKY), Strike (BBC), Damilola, Our Loved Boy (BAFTA Best TV Drama) & Peter Rabbit (Columbia Pictures). Last year's work in progress Goodbye Uncle Fudgey won a Mervyn Stutter Spirit of the Fringe Award and was highly praised by audiences

Tom Greaves: FUDGEY will play for a limited run at The Bunker @ Fool's Paradise at Brighton Fringe and Folkestone Live, before returning to Edinburgh for the Fringe with a run at Assembly Roxy with Assembly Festival.

Brighton Fringe - Tom Greaves: Fudgey 19:00, 31 May – 02 Jun

The Bunker @ Fool's Paradise

Tickets from £9 www.brightonfringe.org Folkestone Live - Tom Greaves: Fudgey 20:45 12 July | 21:30 13 July

The Grand Burstin Hotel | Quarterhouse

Tickets £10 www.folkestonelive.com Edinburgh Fringe - Tom Greaves: Fudgey 17:55, 31 Jul - 26 Aug

Assembly Roxy, Downstairs

Tickets from £11 www.assemblyfestival.com

