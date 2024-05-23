DEMOCRACY FROM WHERE I STAND Comes to The Dutch Church in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In 2024, half the world's population will head to the polls in national elections. In the UK, people will be asked to vote in a General Election on 4 July. Democracy is being put to the test in an unprecedented way. LIFT would like us all to have a chat about it.

Democracy From Where I Stand promises an evening crackling with discussion and connection. Leading women from around our city and around the world speak out on the state of government, representation, rights and freedom. In a year where 62 countries vote in national elections - 49% of the world's population - LIFT is reflecting on what democracy means. No better place to do it than in The City of London - the world's longest-running municipal democracy.

Hosted by Brenda Emmanus, the evening will feature Nigerian poet and thinker Lola Shoneyin on the recent coups in West Africa, Indian performer Aditi Mittal on sport, politics and abuse of power, London comedian and influencer Rosie Holt and radical historian Dr Michelle Johanson on the history of the democracy of libraries. Young Mayor for Tower Hamlets, Fetuma Hassan will discuss what democracy means to the next generation and there will be a new film from the iconic thinker Margaret Atwood, great music from Afro-Brazilian band Baque Luar and an interactive illustration from Osheen Siva.

The event is presented by LIFT and The Financial Times as part of LIFT the City. Supported by the City of London Corporation in collaboration with Destination City.

