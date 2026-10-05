DEAR SANTA to Open at Battersea Arts Centre for Young Families

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This Christmas, Battersea Arts Centre is set to become a festive destination for young families, with a Christmas building takeover designed especially for toddlers and pre-school children. From the magic of live theatre in Dear Santa, based on Rod Campbell's beloved book, to a visit with Father Christmas in BAC's enchanting Santa's Grotto and a Festive Soft Play adventure for ages 0-5, BAC invites little ones and their grown-ups to create unforgettable festive memories together throughout December.

From the author of the well-loved children's book Dear Zoo, Rod Campbell, comes Dear Santa and it's LIVE! (28 Nov – 24 Dec). This show is an ideal introduction to theatre for those aged two and over, produced by Norwell Lapley Productions. The Christmas cheer continues with the opportunity to meet Santa after the show, where every child will receive a gift.

Santa is determined to deliver the most fantastic Christmas present to Sarah, but he doesn't get it right straight away. With the help of his cheeky Elf, he finally settles on something 'perfect', just in time for Christmas Eve.

Families can plan the ultimate day out by also paying a visit to the Festive Soft Play adventure for little ones and their grown-ups (1-24 December). Specially designed for children aged 0-5, this colourful play space is the perfect place to climb, crawl, slide and explore together. Ticket packages are available for those attending Dear Santa which gets you £2.50 off your Festive Soft Play visit.

For those looking to spend more quality time with Father Christmas, Santa's Grotto is back at Battersea Arts Centre by popular demand (4 – 24 Dec).

Transport yourself and your loved ones to the North Pole this festive season as Santa makes another scheduled stop in our magical building this December.

Setting up shop in his very own Grotto, little ones can share their Christmas wishes, get their name added to the nice list and receive a gift from the main man himself, creating lasting memories for the whole family at the most wonderful time of the year.

Families can refuel between adventures at Tom's Cafe, which will be serving seasonal favourites including hot chocolate, mince pies and Christmas cookies.

Tarek Iskander, Artistic Director and CEO of Battersea Arts Centre says: “One of my toddler's favourite books is Dear Santa, and it's one we return to all year round. So, I'm delighted that Battersea Arts Centre will be giving life to this wonderful story and sparking young imaginations everywhere. For some of our audiences, this will be their very first experience of live performance, and hopefully one that will inspire a lifetime of enthusiasm for the work on our stages. We're looking forward to welcoming families to spend time with us this Christmas, and to discover all that the building has to offer.”

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 18 Hrs 37 Min 17 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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