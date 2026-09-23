JACK AND THE BEANSTALK All-Drag Panto to Play Emerald Theatre

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TuckShop, the UK's only specialist production company devoted to all things drag, have announced the sixth edition of their all-drag pantomime: JACK AND THE BEANSTALK. The panto will play the Emerald Theatre from Wednesday 2 December 2026 for a strictly limited 6-week season ending on Sunday 10 January 2027, with a press performance on Wednesday 9 December.

The cast includes Bones (Drag Race UK Season 7 winner) as Jack, Kitty Scott-Claus (Drag Race UK Season 3 & Global All Stars runner up, Gals Aloud, The Diana Mixtape) as Princess Jill, Rosé (Drag Race US Season 13, Titanique, iCarlY, America's Got Talent, and The Voice) & Kyran Thrax (Drag Race UK Season 6 winner; Big Mood, Channel 4) as Fleshcreep*, Kate Butch (Drag Race UK Season 5, Celebrity Mastermind winner BBC, If You Wanna Go Butcher, Choose Your Own Cabaret) as Jack's Mother, Yshee Black (JOY, Sleeping Beauty, Peter Pan, Snow White, Late Night Lycett) as Fairy Liquid, Drag king Dairy King as The Milkman, Cheryl Hole (Drag Race UK season 1, Runner-Up on MTV's Celebs on The Farm, Canada's Drag Race Canada Verse The World Season 2) as Cheryl The Cow and Ophelia Love (Gals Aloud, Peter Pan, The Real HAUSwives of London, Snow White) as Villager no.4.

The role of the Giant will rotate between a lineup of different high-profile performers across the 6 weeks, to be announced at a later date.

On joining the production Bones said: “I'm so excited to be part of the panto this year! I've been a huge fan of the TuckShop productions, but I'm so glad they have finally realised how to make it even better by having me in it! Jokes aside, it's become tradition for the Drag Race UK winner to take the lead in the productions, and I'm ready to stretch my theatre legs and live up to my predecessors. Now more than ever, it's important for producers like TuckShop to uplift queer talent and bring the community together, especially around Christmas time.”

Stay tuned as the role of THE GIANT will be played by a slew of super special guests throughout the run!

JACK AND THE BEANSTALK tells the infamous and beloved story of a boy whose best friend is a cow, yet he decides to sell him for some beans. TuckShop bring their raucous, chaotic story telling for their longest run ever. Rude, crude and not for prudes (or children!!), this is the very adult, very hilarious, very demure pantomime from the team who brought you The Diana Mixtape, Death Drop, Cool Rider and Gals Aloud. JACK AND THE BEANSTALK, the outrageous all-drag panto is written by Kate Butch, Crudi Dench, and Eleanor Mason, directed and created by Christopher D. Clegg and produced by TuckShop.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 38 Days 18 Hrs 25 Min 11 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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