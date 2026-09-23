JACK AND THE BEANSTALK All-Drag Panto to Play Emerald Theatre
The all-star cast includes DRAG RACE UK winners Bones and Kyran Thrax alongside Rosé and other drag performers.
TuckShop, the UK's only specialist production company devoted to all things drag, have announced the sixth edition of their all-drag pantomime: JACK AND THE BEANSTALK. The panto will play the Emerald Theatre from Wednesday 2 December 2026 for a strictly limited 6-week season ending on Sunday 10 January 2027, with a press performance on Wednesday 9 December.
The cast includes Bones (Drag Race UK Season 7 winner) as Jack, Kitty Scott-Claus (Drag Race UK Season 3 & Global All Stars runner up, Gals Aloud, The Diana Mixtape) as Princess Jill, Rosé (Drag Race US Season 13, Titanique, iCarlY, America's Got Talent, and The Voice) & Kyran Thrax (Drag Race UK Season 6 winner; Big Mood, Channel 4) as Fleshcreep*, Kate Butch (Drag Race UK Season 5, Celebrity Mastermind winner BBC, If You Wanna Go Butcher, Choose Your Own Cabaret) as Jack's Mother, Yshee Black (JOY, Sleeping Beauty, Peter Pan, Snow White, Late Night Lycett) as Fairy Liquid, Drag king Dairy King as The Milkman, Cheryl Hole (Drag Race UK season 1, Runner-Up on MTV's Celebs on The Farm, Canada's Drag Race Canada Verse The World Season 2) as Cheryl The Cow and Ophelia Love (Gals Aloud, Peter Pan, The Real HAUSwives of London, Snow White) as Villager no.4.
The role of the Giant will rotate between a lineup of different high-profile performers across the 6 weeks, to be announced at a later date.
On joining the production Bones said: “I'm so excited to be part of the panto this year! I've been a huge fan of the TuckShop productions, but I'm so glad they have finally realised how to make it even better by having me in it! Jokes aside, it's become tradition for the Drag Race UK winner to take the lead in the productions, and I'm ready to stretch my theatre legs and live up to my predecessors. Now more than ever, it's important for producers like TuckShop to uplift queer talent and bring the community together, especially around Christmas time.”
Stay tuned as the role of THE GIANT will be played by a slew of super special guests throughout the run!
JACK AND THE BEANSTALK tells the infamous and beloved story of a boy whose best friend is a cow, yet he decides to sell him for some beans. TuckShop bring their raucous, chaotic story telling for their longest run ever. Rude, crude and not for prudes (or children!!), this is the very adult, very hilarious, very demure pantomime from the team who brought you The Diana Mixtape, Death Drop, Cool Rider and Gals Aloud. JACK AND THE BEANSTALK, the outrageous all-drag panto is written by Kate Butch, Crudi Dench, and Eleanor Mason, directed and created by Christopher D. Clegg and produced by TuckShop.
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