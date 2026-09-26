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Photos: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Opens at Hope Mill Theatre

First production photographs have been released of Little Shop of Horrors, starring EastEnders star and Strictly Come Dancing finalist Maisie Smith as Audrey, as performa

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Photos: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Opens at Hope Mill Theatre

First production photographs have been released of Little Shop of Horrors, starring EastEnders star and Strictly Come Dancing finalist Maisie Smith as Audrey, as performances begin tonight, Friday 25 September 2026, at Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester.

The Manchester season runs until Saturday 28 November 2026. More than 40 performances are already sold out, including all previews in the first two weeks, with waiting lists.

Directed and choreographed by Tony and Olivier Award nominee Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, choreographer of SIX, the revival of Little Shop of Horrors stars Maisie Smith as Audrey alongside Michael Starke as Mr Mushnik, Jed Berry as Seymour, Marcus Ayton as the voice of Audrey II and Benjamin Yates as Orin Scrivello, the Dentist, with Kai Cameron-Jay, Ella Howlett, Rio Maye, Psalms-Nissi Myers-Reid, Joseph Peacock, Nathen Scott and Gabrielle Davina Smith. Puppeteers: Julia Frost, Christopher Dobson, Imogen Khan.

With music by Alan Menken and book and lyrics by Howard Ashman, Little Shop of Horrors follows shy flower shop assistant Seymour, whose discovery of a strange and unusual plant promises a way out of Skid Row. But fame and fortune come at a price, as the plant's appetite takes a terrifying turn.

Set and costume design is by Morgan Large, with Audrey II brought to life through four specially commissioned puppets created by Robert Allsopp, whose work encompasses Doctor Who, X-Men, The Witcher and the Tin Man in Wicked: For Good. Musical supervision is by Paul Schofield. The production is produced by Thomas Hopkins Productions and SAMS Entertainment, in association with Hope Mill Theatre.

The revival arrives in the year marking the 40th anniversary of the 1986 film. Following Manchester, it transfers to Liverpool Playhouse from 3 December 2026 to 9 January 2027, with Jessie Elland taking over as Audrey.

Listings

Little Shop of Horrors — Hope Mill Theatre
113 Pollard Street, Manchester M4 7JA
Friday 25 September – Saturday 28 November 2026

Little Shop of Horrors — Liverpool Playhouse
Williamson Square, Liverpool L1 1EL
Thursday 3 December 2026 – Saturday 9 January 2027
Starring Jessie Elland as Audrey
Box office: 0151 709 4776

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan

Photos: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Opens at Hope Mill Theatre — photo 1 of 7
Seymour (Jed Berry) Mr Mushnik (Michael Starke)

Photos: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Opens at Hope Mill Theatre — photo 2 of 7
Seymour (Jed Berry) and Audrey (Maisie Smith)

Photos: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Opens at Hope Mill Theatre — photo 3 of 7
Mr Mushnik (Michael Starke) and Audrey (Maisie Smith)

Photos: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Opens at Hope Mill Theatre — photo 4 of 7
Seymour (Jed Berry)

Photos: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Opens at Hope Mill Theatre — photo 5 of 7
Seymour (Jed Berry) and Orin Scrivello, the Dentist (Benjamin Yates)

Photos: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Opens at Hope Mill Theatre — photo 6 of 7
Orin Scrivello, the Dentist (Benjamin Yates) and customer (Joseph Peacock)

Photos: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Opens at Hope Mill Theatre — photo 7 of 7
Seymour (Jed Berry) with Crystal (Psalsms-Nissi Myers-Reid), Chiffon (Rio Maye), Ronetta (Gabrielle Davina Smith)


Photo Credit: Danny Kaan
More on Hope Mill Theatre
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Photos: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS in Rehearsal Ahead of Run at Hope Mill Theatre
Photos: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS in Rehearsal Ahead of Run at Hope Mill Theatre
9/23/2026


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