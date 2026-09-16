Video: Watch the New Trailer For GHOSTS at Jermyn Street Theatre

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An all new trailer has been released for the new production of Richard Eyre's adaptation of Henrik Ibsen's Ghsots at Jermyn Street Theatre, directed by Carne Deputy Director Kwame Owusu. Check out the video here!

Owusu directs Oliver Alvin-Wilson (Pastor Manders), Cecilia Appiah (Regina), Peter F. Gardiner (Jacob), Flora Montgomery (Helene), and Joe Pitts (Oswald) in Ibsen’s timeless masterpiece, which explores family secrets, inherited guilt, moral duty, and the pressures of social expectation.

The production will open on 14 October, with previews from 8 October, and runs until 14 November 2026 at Jermyn Street Theatre.

Norway, 1890. Years ago, Helene sent her beloved son away from the family home. Today, Oswald returns. His arrival coincides with the grand opening of an orphanage to commemorate the tenth anniversary of his father’s death. But as mother and son reunite, long-buried secrets emerge - setting off a chain reaction that threatens to consume them both.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 45 Days 15 Hrs 56 Min 31 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

More on Jermyn Street Theatre Recent Articles Video: A SLOW FIRE Audio Introduction Released for Jermyn Street Theatre Run

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