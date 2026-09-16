Video: Watch the New Trailer For GHOSTS at Jermyn Street Theatre
The production will open on 14 October, with previews from 8 October, and runs until 14 November 2026.
An all new trailer has been released for the new production of Richard Eyre's adaptation of Henrik Ibsen's Ghsots at Jermyn Street Theatre, directed by Carne Deputy Director Kwame Owusu. Check out the video here!
Owusu directs Oliver Alvin-Wilson (Pastor Manders), Cecilia Appiah (Regina), Peter F. Gardiner (Jacob), Flora Montgomery (Helene), and Joe Pitts (Oswald) in Ibsen’s timeless masterpiece, which explores family secrets, inherited guilt, moral duty, and the pressures of social expectation.
The production will open on 14 October, with previews from 8 October, and runs until 14 November 2026 at Jermyn Street Theatre.
Norway, 1890. Years ago, Helene sent her beloved son away from the family home. Today, Oswald returns. His arrival coincides with the grand opening of an orphanage to commemorate the tenth anniversary of his father’s death. But as mother and son reunite, long-buried secrets emerge - setting off a chain reaction that threatens to consume them both.
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