PAWS AT THE PICTURES to Premiere Live Orchestra Cinema Experience for Dogs
Paws at the Pictures will premiere at Battersea Arts Centre on Saturday 21 November 2026.
Dogs are taking over Battersea Arts Centre on Saturday 21 November for the world premiere of Paws at the Pictures, a live orchestra cinema experience created especially for them and their humans.
Behind it is Carrot Productions, the world's leading performer of The Snowman film with live orchestra. This time they are producing an event where four-legged audience members are not only welcome, they are the guests of honour, with the whole day planned around making sure they enjoy it just as much as the people bringing them.
Animal welfare charity Battersea Dogs and Cats Home will receive money raised through ticket sales* and exhibitor fees**.
On screen will be The Snowman and the Snowdog, accompanied live by a world-class professional orchestra. The programme also includes the premiere of The Great Dog Medley, celebrating some of the best-loved songs about our canine companions, plus an audience singalong of The 12 Dogs of Christmas.
Carrot Productions asked Battersea Dogs and Cats Home for some advice on dog welfare, etiquette and what owners need to know before attending, which you can read here. There is a limit of 55 dogs per performance to keep everyone safe and comfortable, with larger breeds recommended to sit in the aisles.
A short film selected for the event will offer a glimpse behind the scenes at the charity, with a Battersea Dog featured. Its team will also be there to talk about the work it does and how people can help.
The fun starts well before the first note is played, as doors will open early to give visitors time to browse dog-focused stalls and exhibitors, meet the teams behind the day and visit the Paws & Pours Bar serving refreshments for dogs and humans alike. Income from every exhibitor table will go to Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, helping the charity continue its work caring for dogs and cats at its centres, across the UK and around the world.
Audiences are also invited to send in photographs, drawings and paintings of their pets, along with treasured pictures of much-loved companions who are no longer with us. Carrot will put as many as possible on the big screen before and after the show. If you would like to take part, the deadline is 9 November.
As with every Carrot event, they will go the extra mile to give audience members a memento of the day. After the final round of a-paws, the musicians - dressed as dogs, naturally - will stay for photographs, joined by The Snowman and The Snowdog costume characters.
*For each ticket sold for Paws at the Pictures on 21 November 2026, Carrot Productions will pay 20% +VAT to Battersea Dogs Home Ltd, which gives all its distributable profits to Battersea Dogs & Cats Home (registered charity no. 206394). For each stall sold Carrot Productions will pay 100% +VAT to Battersea Dogs Home Ltd, which gives all its distributable profits to Battersea Dogs & Cats Home (registered charity no. 206394).
**For each stall sold Carrot Productions will pay 100% +VAT to Battersea Dogs Home Ltd, which gives all its distributable profits to Battersea Dogs & Cats Home (registered charity no. 206394).
Paws at the Pictures will premiere at Battersea Arts Centre on Saturday 21 November 2026. Priority tickets go on sale on 17 September, with general sale beginning on 18 September.
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