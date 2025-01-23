DARKFIELD AT THE DITCH: Residency Comes to Shoreditch Town Hall This April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



DARKFIELD - pioneering producers of innovative, immersive experiences at the forefront of technology - have announced DARKFIELD AT THE DITCH - Shoreditch Town Hall's basement venue. Following a critically-acclaimed premiere at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2024 and a sell-out run at BFI London Film Festival, DARKFIELD presents their newest experience, ARCADE, in a residency at Shoreditch Town Hall from 1 - 12 April.

For the first time, DARKFIELD will present one of their experiences outside their trademark shipping container, with ARCADE transposed into the untouched basement of iconic Grade II listed Shoreditch Town Hall. As part of the residency, audiences can expect a purpose-built bar and more entertainment in The Ditch, with more details TBA.

Using the nostalgic 8-bit aesthetic of 1980's video games, ARCADE's interactive narrative explores the evolving relationship between players and avatars. Over 30 minutes, audiences will choose their own path through the story whilst experiencing DARKFIELD's signature 360-degree binaural sound and sensory effects for a fully immersive experience.

Each at their own individual arcade machine, players will guide their avatar through a world ravaged by endless war: you can choose a side, win or lose the war, search for a peaceful route, or join a cult promising a better version of reality. Players will ask themselves difficult questions, as they navigate a world where some will win and others will lose. No two journeys through the experience will be the same.

DARKFIELD said: “We are so excited to be coming to Shoreditch Town Hall for a residency this April, especially bringing ARCADE - our most ambitious show to date - into such a unique space as The Ditch. This will be the first time that we have transposed one of our shipping container shows into a new environment and it just feels like the perfect fit. We can't wait to see DARKFIELD AT THE DITCH fully realised and really hope our audiences enjoy exploring the world they are immersed in.”

Ellie Browning, Head of Cultural Programme, Shoreditch Town Hall, commented: “Our atmospheric basement space The Ditch is perfect for populating with pioneering immersive experiences, and so we are thrilled to host a DARKFIELD takeover this Spring. Their seriously clever use of tech, coupled with interactive narratives transports players to other worlds and promises experiences that our audiences won't forget."

