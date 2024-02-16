DAD IS NOT MY FRIEND Comes to The Cockpit Theatre Next Month

Inspired by conversations with first, second and third generation migrants, Dad is Not My Friend uses AI as a catalyst to explore tradition, the struggle to fit in, new beginnings, and the differences between generations of immigrants. Three second-generation migrants become fascinated by a powerful AI one of the group invents which allows them to peer into people's lives and see what they wouldn't otherwise be able to see. They decide to dig deeper into their families past and explore their backgrounds, but everything isn't as it seems. What they discover has the potential to change them forever and they must decide what to take into the future and what to leave behind.

Written by Grace Spencer and directed by Sava Cebotari, this is their first show in the UK, following the award-winning production One Day We Will All Be Happy which toured Europe and also played in at the San Francisco International Arts Festival.

Sava Cebotari said, ‘'We're thrilled to be bringing the show to London after other our shows have had such a great response in Europe. We hope the themes Dad is Not My Friend raises will resonate with people and we'd love families to come and watch together''

Director, producer and composer Sava Cebotari and playwright, producer and director Inna Cebotari founded Contemporary Drama Centre (2012) and the first International Contemporary Drama Festival “VERBARIUM” (2013) before creating the Sava Cebotari Theatre Company, an independent production company founded in 2017 in the Republic of Moldova. The company's work looks at humankind and what it is to be a human through plays, dance, and short films. Their shows have been played all over Europe. Both Sava and Inna also travel Europe hosting workshops and lecturing on various elements of theatre. Sava was part of the Young Vic Creators Program, and Projekt Europa, UK.