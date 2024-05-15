Brian Logan To Step Down As Artistic Director of Camden People's Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Camden People's Theatre, in its 30th year of presenting bold, socio-political theatre and championing tomorrow's theatre makers, will say goodbye this summer to its much-loved artistic leader, Brian Logan, and begin the search for a new Artistic Director.

Over his 13-year tenure, Brian has championed and elevated the careers of thousands of artists making exceptional work that has gone on to change the landscape of the theatre industry. Brian's vision was to position CPT as the open door to the creative industries for artists working in non-traditional ways and who had taken non-traditional routes into the industry. Through this work, CPT has established itself as one of the most important spaces in London for early-career artist development and form innovation. Brian is leaving CPT to take up the role of Artistic Director at A Play, a Pint and a Pie in Glasgow in July 2024.

During his time as Artistic Director at CPT, Brian launched CPT's festival programming model to elevate unknown artists making inventive new work that explored what it means to live in the world right now. This included Calm Down, Dear, CPT's radical festival of feminist theatre that celebrated its 10-year anniversary last year. He also launched and developed the artist support initiatives that have become synonymous with CPT's wider impact, including the Seed Commission programme and our Starting Blocks residency which has supported artists including Nouveau Riche, Frankie Thompson and Haley McGee.

As a director, Brian created a number of extraordinary CPT shows. From Fog Everywhere - devised and performed by a group of students from Westminster Kingsway College - to Human Jam, a brilliant piece about the devastating impact of HS2 that featured a community choir disrupting the show with their self-penned protest songs. Through these productions, Brian delivered his unique vision for a marriage between contemporary performance and innovative community engagement. Brian has dedicated an immense amount of time and care to supporting hundreds of artists experimenting on the fringes to reach their full potential in more ‘mainstream' spaces. Our sector has been made a richer, more innovative and exciting place as a result of Brian's boundless energy for celebrating new ideas and championing unheard voices.

Brian said: “It has been the adventure of my life to co-run CPT alongside the best colleagues, and with the most up-for-it audience an AD could wish for. This is as wonderful a role as theatre has to offer, working with generation after generation of extraordinary artists re-shaping performance to their circumstances, their ideas, their time. It's been a pleasure and privilege to be part of their journeys - I can't wait to see where they go, and where CPT goes, next. Nothing could have prised this job out of my hands - nothing, that is, except a gig at an equally amazing theatre back home in Scotland, and the sense that it's time for someone new to get their hands on the most exciting, essential, future-facing venue in London.”

Isobel Colchester, CPT's Chair of Trustees, said: “Brian has transformed CPT into a leading force in theatre. Through his generous spirit and utter commitment to creating opportunities for young artists and important ideas to flourish, Brian has nudged the future of theatre in a political and progressive direction. He has an amazing talent for seeing exactly who is not in the room and making CPT the place where they enter. We will miss him hugely. He leaves CPT in an incredible position, and with shared leadership with our exceptional Executive Director, Kaya Stanley-Money, we are looking forward to welcoming a new artistic leader to build on his legacy.”

CPT is now on the lookout for a new Artistic Director and, in keeping with its philosophy of giving new artists support and a chance to prove themselves, is open to hearing from both experienced ADs as well as talented and enthusiastic individuals, looking to become an AD for the first time. As part of their search, CPT will be hosting a Q&A for anyone interested in applying who wants to find out a bit more about the job.

Find out more about the job and how to apply here

Deadline for applications: midnight Tuesday 11 June.

