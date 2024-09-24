Cyphers Theatre Company, The Bloomsbury Festival & Voila! Theatre Festival Presents PHOENIX

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cyphers Theatre Company in association with The Bloomsbury Festival & Voila! Theatre Festival will present PHOENIX, written & performed by Helen Percival and directed by Marcus Bazley.

This autumn come and enjoy a whirlwind of spoken word poetry, movement & live percussion exploring healing and connection.

Phoenix is a riot of spoken word poetry, movement and music, taking theatre audiences on a joyous, messy journey to explore healing, transformation and authenticity. Helen Percival is an actor and poet who has been performing poetry since 2017. Phoenix is her first solo show. The piece is set to the live, razor sharp beats of a live percussionist and promises to grab you by the heart strings and not let go until the final beat has been drummed.

Running Time: 55 mins | Suitable for ages 18+

8.30pm, 25th October 2024

Westminster Kingsway College Theatre, London, WC1N 8RA

£10 ( £8 concs.)

9.30pm, 7-9th November 2024

Baron's Court Theatre, London W14 9HR

£15 (£10 concs.)

