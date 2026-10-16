Connor Carson Joins STOKER WILDE at Wilton's Music Hall Oct 27-31

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Connor Carson has joined the company of STOKER WILDE in the role of Bram Stoker, replacing Jamie Bogyo, who has withdrawn from the production due to injury.

Connor's previous credits include The Rocky Horror Show (West End and UK Tour), The Phantom of the Opera (West End), Closer to Heaven (Turbine Theatre) and Bring It On: The Musical.

The producers said: 'We are all incredibly saddened that, due to injury, Jamie Bogyo is unable to continue with Stoker Wilde at Wilton's Music Hall. Jamie has been such an important part of the development of this show, and we know how much it means to him. We are heartbroken that he won't be joining us on stage for this next chapter, but enormously grateful for everything he has brought to the production.'

Jamie said: 'I'm truly disappointed not to be able to continue with Stoker Wilde at this time, but I cannot wait for the world to see what the creative team and this brilliant cast have created.'

The producers added: 'We are delighted to welcome Connor Carson to the company in the role of Bram Stoker, and are hugely grateful to him for stepping into the production at such short notice.'

Connor joins Glenn Adamson as Oscar Wilde, Christina Bennington as Florence Stoker, Jemma Geanaus as Ellen Terry, Matt Rixon as Walt Whitman and Oliver Stockley as Lord Alfred 'Bosie' Douglas, with three-time Olivier Award winner David Bedella as Henry Irving.

The new glam-rock musical follows Bram Stoker and Oscar Wilde from Dublin to London as they navigate secret and not-so-secret gay lives, climb the ladders of society and culture, and fuel a fierce rivalry that inspires Dracula and The Picture of Dorian Gray.

This 90-minute, one-act developmental concert sharing has a book and lyrics by Eric Rosen (Venice) and music and lyrics by Rodney Bush (Tony & The Kiki), and is directed by Séimí Campbell.

Listings Information

Production: STOKER WILDE - a new musical in development

Venue: Wilton's Music Hall, London

Dates: Tuesday 27 - Saturday 31 October 2026

Performances: Seven performances only

Running time: 90 minutes; one act

Book & lyrics: Eric Rosen

Music & lyrics: Rodney Bush

Director: Séimí Campbell

Presented by: Jerry Goehring and Andrew House

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