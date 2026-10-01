DON’T YOU FORGET ABOUT ME to Embark on UK Tour

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Fake Escape’s Don’t You Forget About Me will embark on a UK tour from November 4, 2026, to April 26, 2027, following a sold-out run with Assembly Venues at the 2026 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Written and performed by David Shopland and directed by Roann Hassani McCloskey, the solo show revisits John Hughes’ The Breakfast Club through the eyes of its “forgotten” sixth student.

As he nervously awaits his peers’ arrival at their high school reunion, the student relives the events of their Saturday detention. His attempt to find his place in a story that left him behind spirals into an identity crisis as he confronts his desire to be seen.

Drawing on 1980s pop culture, Don’t You Forget About Me explores how the films and music of childhood shape identity and how people come to see themselves as central figures in their own lives.

The tour will visit 20 venues across England, Wales and Scotland, opening at The Quay in Sudbury and concluding at Wilton’s Music Hall in London.

The production runs 60 minutes and is recommended for ages 12 and older. It contains strong language.

UK TOUR DATES

4 November 2026 — The Quay, Sudbury

12 November 2026 — CAST, Doncaster

13 November 2026 — The Swan, Worcester

19 November 2026 — Tom Thumb Theatre, Margate

23 January 2027 — Chelmsford Theatre, Chelmsford

29 January 2027 — Nottingham Playhouse, Nottingham

30 January 2027 — The Place, Bedford

6 February 2027 — The Guiseley Theatre, Leeds

9 & 10 February 2027 — The Blake Theatre, Monmouth

12 February 2027 — The Core at Corby Cube, Corby

18 February 2027 — The Mill, Banbury

25 February 2027 — The Junction, Goole

27 February 2027 — Old Fire Station, Oxford

4 March 2027 — The Spring, Havant

6 March 2027 — The Victoria Wood Theatre, Windermere

10 March 2027 — Theatre @41, York

17 March 2027 — Aberdeen Lemon Tree, Aberdeen

1 April 2027 — Farnham Maltings, Farnham

3 April 2027 — The Lowry, Manchester

26 April 2027 — Wilton's Music Hall, London

David Shopland has received two WhatsOnStage Award nominations and multiple Offie Award nominations. He has worked internationally as a writer, director, performer and producer for 15 years and is Artistic Director and Chief Executive of Fake Escape. Don't You Forget About Me marks Shopland's 2nd solo production after 2023's Edinburgh Fringe and UK Touring production of Raising Kane.

Fake Escape is an award winning international touring theatre company based in South London. Established in 2013, the company champions new writing and underrepresented voices. Its work includes the WhatsOnStage Award nominated hit productions Cul-de-Sac (Omnibus Theatre 2025) and Saving Britney (UK Tour, Off-Broadway 2022), as well as Joakim Daun's The Boy (Soho Theatre 2023), Thirst (UK Tour 2023) and Stephanie Martin's Did You Mean To Fall Like That (Seven Dials Playhouse and Edinburgh Fringe 2024)

Director: Roann Hassani McCloskey (they/she). Writer, producer and performer: David Shopland (he/him).

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