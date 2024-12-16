Composer A. R. Rahman Appointed Honorary President of Trinity Laban

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Globally acclaimed composer, producer and philanthropist A.R. Rahman has been named Honorary President of Trinity Laban. This appointment continues more than 15 years of collaboration between Rahman’s KM Music Conservatory in Chennai and Trinity Laban.

Rahman’s career has earned him multiple awards, including two Oscars, two GRAMMYs and a BAFTA, all for his score for Danny Boyle’s Slumdog Millionaire. In addition to his work in Hollywood, Rahman’s music for the Indian film industry has garnered widespread acclaim, including his recent seventh National Film Award for Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan.

Taking on this role for a five-year term, Rahman follows in the footsteps of conductor Sir Charles Mackerras and violinist Sir Yehudi Menuhin. As Honorary President, Rahman will be an inspirational figure for Trinity Laban’s students and alumni, supporting their artistic growth. His appointment will also help deepen the connection with the Indian subcontinent, where we have historically provided music education for over 125 years.

A.R. Rahman is celebrated for his fusion of Eastern classical music, electronic soundscapes, world music, and Western orchestral arrangements. Named one of Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world, he composed music for the highly successful Opening Ceremony of the 2012 London Olympic Games, celebrating the impact of British Indians on Britain’s cultural landscape. Rahman has collaborated with artists including U2, Mick Jagger’s supergroup SuperHeavy, and Michael Bolton, showcasing his versatility across multiple genres.

Rahman has composed music for notable musical theatre productions, including Bombay Dreams, with Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber and The Lord of the Rings musical. He is also beginning work on Slumdog Millionaire: The Musical, currently in development. Beyond music, Rahman has entered film writing and directing with the virtual reality thriller Le Musk and the musical romance 99 Songs. His influence also extends into social causes, establishing himself as a cultural ambassador for India on the world stage.

A.R. Rahman, Honorary President says, “It is a great honour and privilege for me to accept the role of Honorary President of Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance. When I visited Trinity Laban in 2023, I recognised the institution’s deep drive to nurture the best of art for the world; an ever evolving, living expression to be shared with the world. This is a similar ideal I seek to instil in my own KM Music Conservatory and Sunshine Orchestra in Chennai. We live in an age where music, dance, and technology combined are primed to explore the vastness of human expression. I am glad that the creative relationships between UK and India can continue to be strengthened and I hope that through this role we can explore more exciting possibilities for the future together.”

The collaboration with A. R. Rahman has evolved over 15 years, beginning in 2008 when Rahman founded the KM Music Conservatory (KMMC) in Chennai, India. Since then, exchanges have taken place between Trinity Laban and KM Music Conservatory, including workshops, student placements and masterclasses. Trinity Laban also supports Rahman’s Sunshine Orchestra, a project launched in 2009 to provide music education to underprivileged children.

This year, Trinity Laban formally partnered with KMMC, providing students with the opportunity to split their studies between Chennai and London, fostering an exchange of ideas and traditions across borders. KMMC have recently appointed their first contemporary dance specialist, and Trinity Laban are currently working with Rahman to explore the introduction of musical theatre.

Rahman’s appointment was marked during the graduation ceremony for BMus and BA Music Performance and Industry students on 11 December 2024. We plan to further celebrate this with an Indian music event held at Blackheath Halls on 7 March 2025, featuring student performances from Rahman’s body of work – further details to be announced.

About A. R. Rahman

Born into a musical family, A. R. Rahman was introduced to the Indian film scene at an early age by his father, composer R. K. Shekhar. After the loss of his father when Rahman was 9, his mother Kareema Begum continued to nurture and support his musical aspirations and became a pillar of strength for his career. Rahman is popularly known as the composer who redefined contemporary Indian film music blending eastern and western classical, popular and electronic arrangements. In 2009 Time Magazine listed him as one of the 100 most influential people in the world, and he has been recognised internationally with two Academy Awards, two GRAMMYs, a Golden Globe and a BAFTA. In 2010 he was bestowed the Padma Bushan by the Indian Government. He has also been conferred with honorary doctorates from Aligarh Muslim University (India), Anna University (India), Middlesex University (UK), Miami University (USA), Royal Conservatoire of Scotland (UK), and Berklee College of Music (USA). His extensive body of work has earned him the affectionate title of Isai Puyal. He has collaborated with International Artists including Michael Jackson, MIA, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Vanessa Mae, the Pussycat Dolls, Sarah Brightman, Dido, Michal Bolton, KT Tunstall and Akon. As a humanitarian philanthropist Rahman served as UN Ambassador for the 2015 Millenium Development Goals. He has released many songs to fundraise for projects including the 2004 Indian Ocean Tsunami, The Banyan project for underserved women in Chennai, and the Save Lightman Fund for technical workers of the Indian film industry.

In 2008, he established KM Music Conservatory to provide students with a strong artistic, intellectual and technical foundation for pursuing professional careers in music, through a learning environment that provides education in all aspects of music and music technology. Programmes are pedagogically designed to inspire as well as to foster a cultural exchange between students and teacher creating a global ethos for all who have the passion to learn.

Footer

Comments