Comedian Rich Hall to Launch CHIN MUSIC 2025 UK Tour

Rich Hall is back on the road in 2025 with a brand-new show - 'CHIN MUSIC'. Kicking off in April, Rich will be touring around the UK until June 2025 with further dates to be added for autumn 2025.

“Chin Music” has two meanings. One is idle talk. The other is a brushback throw in baseball or cricket to intimidate the batter. Both describe Rich Hall’s comedy. Idle but intimidating. Sharp, quick, splenetic, and sublimely improvisational. If you’ve never seen him, you need to hustle down to your local venue and grab a seat because he never disappoints. Ever.

Rich has appeared on BBC One’s QI, Live At The Apollo and Have I Got News For You, he wrote and starred in his own recurring BBC Radio 4 show Rich Hall’s (US Election) Breakdown and has penned articles for The Guardian and The Sunday Times.

Also an acclaimed author, Rich’s last book ‘Nailing It’ was released by Quercus Books in August 2022. ‘Nailing It’ is a collection of hilarious and often absurd epiphanies in the legendary comedian’s life that defined him – more in a for worse than for better kind of way – and all delivered in his unique deadpan style. Rich’s previous UK tour, ‘Shot From Cannons’, ended in November 2024.

