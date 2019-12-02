Colin Quinn Comes To London in December

Finally! American stand-up comedian, writer and actor Colin Quinn is about to grace the UK for the first time ever with his comedy presence at the Leicester Square Theatre on 28th December 2019.

Probably best known for his work on Saturday Night Live, he is not one to take a hint and bow out gracefully and thank goodness for that.

Tickets are on sale now.

The Irish American stand-up comedian has jumped from success to success over the years. From MTV's Remote Control to SNL and from Comedy Central's Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn to Trainwreck with Amy Poehler, Mr. Quinn's credits do him proud.

He's played the childhood rival to Adam Sandler's character. Dickie Bailey, in both Grown Ups films, had a recurring role as Hermie on the HBO series Girls and also wrote and starred in the L/Studio web series Cop Show. The series stars Quinn as a satirical, pompous version of himself, starring in a New York City-based crime drama and have included guest stars such as Jerry Seinfield, Dave Attell, Chris Rock, Steve Buscemi, Jim Gaffigan, Michael Che, Tom Papa, Jim Norton, Pat Cooper, Irina Shayk and Amy Schumer.

Live is where he thrives, he's been on Broadway with his shows An Irish Wake and Long Story Short (also an HBO special) and off-Broadway with Unconstitutional and The New York Story, directed by Jerry Seinfeld (both available on Netflix). In January 2019, Colin Quinn's newest one-man show, Red State Blue State, premiered to rave reviews at The Minetta Lane Theatre in New York. The special was adapted into CNN's first comedy special in May 2019 and started streaming on Netflix in August 2019.

Box office: www.leicestersquaretheatre.com





