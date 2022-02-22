Clamour Theatre Announces JUNIPER AND JULES at Soho Theatre In May

Clamour Theatre today announce Stephanie Martin's Juniper and Jules at Soho Theatre following a successful run at VAULT Festival in 2019. Bethany Pitts directs Gabriella Schmidt (Jules) and Stella Taylor (Juniper) who return to their respective roles. The production opens on 5th May, with previews from 3rd May and runs until 14th May.

"You're not better than me because you're gay-er."

Juniper and Jules is a contemporary story about relationships, queer identities, and how we choose to love.

Juniper has been gay for as long as she can remember. Jules didn't realise she could be queer because no-one ever told her it was an option. Jules isn't naturally monogamous, she doesn't think. She wants to make new rules and live life to the full. Juniper is more interested in peace and quiet and happiness (and making sure the washing-up is done by bedtime).

Stephanie Martin said today, "Focusing on a relationship between two women - one lesbian, one bisexual, Juniper and Jules centres on rarely seen queer themes; love between two women, non-monogamy in a complex but positive light and lesbian/bisexual identity which is often disregarded in both media and the LGBTQ+ community. Although specific to the queer experience, the play is equally a universal love story for anyone who has ever fallen in and out of love."

Stephanie Martin's playwriting credits include Joy (Theatre Royal Stratford East), Alkaline (Park Theatre) Passion Fruit with Dior Clarke (New Diorama). Recently, Martin's was commissioned to write a piece for the Shakespeare Globe's Notes to the Forgotten She-Wolves season of new plays, and is developing her first feature film with the BFI.

Gabriella Schmidt plays Jules. Her stage credits include Weimar Nightfall: The Seven Deadly Sins (LA Phil), The Magic Flute (English National Opera/Grande Theatre de Provence for Festival D'Aix), The Rake's Progress (Festival D'Aix/Dutch National Opera/Stanislavsky Music Theatre), Treading Water (CAST Doncaster/The Stage at Leeds), The News (West Yorkshire Playhouse), Halbwelt Kultur (Jermyn Street Theatre), Hutch (Riverside Studios), 'Ave It! (The Old Vic Tunnels), Amphibians (Bridewell Theatre), She Stoops to Conquer (Hoxton Hall), Miss Julie (King's Head Theatre) and The Recognition of Sakuntala (Union Theatre). Her film credits include Scottish BAFTA nominated Being Nice and X: Past is Present.

Stella Taylor plays Juniper. Her theatre credits include Macbeth (Guildford Shakespeare Company), Rotterdam, It Is Now (UK tours), Greyscale (VAULT Festival), A Wake in Progress (The Bunker), The People's Revolt (Tower of London), The Secret Life of Humans (59E59 Theaters, New York/New Diorama Theatre), Down and Out in Paris and London (Greenwich Theatre/New Diorama Theatre/Edinburgh Fringe Festival), F.A.N.Y (Arts Theatre), The Dragon (Southwark Playhouse), Titus Andronicus (York Theatre Royal), Waiting For Yoko (Arcola Theatre) and To Be Taken With Water (Roundhouse).

Bethany Pitts' directing credits include The Roommate (Theatre Royal Plymouth), F*ck You Pay Me (VAULT Festival/Edinburgh Festival Fringe/The Bunker), A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Gynaecologic Oncology Unit (Finborough Theatre), 3 Billion Seconds (VAULT Festival/ Edinburgh Festival Fringe), Brutal Cessation, Tether (Edinburgh Festival Fringe), Spine (Edinburgh Festival Fringe/Soho Theatre/UK tour - Fringe First Winner), Free Fall (Pleasance Islington) and DESERT (UK tour/Latitude Festival).

Performances run 3rd - 14th May 2022.

Box Office: 020 7478 0100 or www.sohotheatre.com