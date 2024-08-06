Children's Poet Simon Mole & Singer/Storyteller Gecko Announce THE GREAT BIG DINOSAUR SHOW Autumn Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



National Poetry Day Ambassador & acclaimed children’s poet, Simon Mole will perform alongside tiktok sensation, singer-storyteller Gecko in shows at Lyric Theatre Hammersmith, Jacksons Lane Theatre & Hat Factory Arts Centre Luton, this October.

The Great Big Dinosaur Show gives young dino fans a joyful blast of interactive live entertainment with poems, raps and songs all about your favourite prehistoric protagonists (and some you haven’t heard of yet!).

Which dinosaur menaced the seas instead of the land? Which dinosaur was barely the size of a dog, and which made a noise like a goat playing a didgeridoo? And what could a CHICKEN possibly be doing in The Great Big Dinosaur Show?!

The show is inspired by Simon Mole’s 4th book; A First Book of Dinosaurs, illustrated by Matt Hunt, published by Walker Books. Audiences young and old have been enjoying it, with feedback including: “Cackled all the way through, kids loved it too!” and “I haven’t laughed that much in 9 years and I am 9 years old”

The Great Big Dinosaur Show, presented by Simon Mole & Gecko, will play the Lyric Hammersmith (19 Oct), Hat Factory Arts Centre, Luton (28 Oct) and Jacksons Lane in north London (29-31 Oct).

Simon Mole: “It is so exciting to bring this show to a wider audience at such great venues! As a dad, and a massive dinosaur fan, it makes me very happy to introduce a few young dino fans to poetry, and the fun they can have playing with words.”

Supported with funding from Arts Council England National Lottery Project Grants, children’s poet Simon Mole will also host free-to-attend online poetry events throughout the tour. Details to come.

Simon Mole is an acclaimed children’s writer, performer and National Poetry Day ambassador. His fourth book, A First Book of Dinosaurs, illustrated by Matt Hunt, was published by Walker Books in September 2023, providing inspiration for Simon’s new stage show. With over ten years of experience using poetry with children and families. Simon works in schools and libraries across the country and overseas. The videos on his YouTube channel are used by hundreds of thousands of children and teachers across the world each year and have been featured on the BBC.

Gecko is a singer-storyteller who writes songs from interesting perspectives. Fresh from Glastonbury, Latitude and Womad, he appeared on BAFTA winning TV show Life & Rhymes, has had over 4 million The Great Big Dinosaur Show is created by Simon Mole, Gecko and Peader Kirk. It is co-produced by Rua Arts and funded by Arts Council England.

Visit www.simonmole.com for more information.

