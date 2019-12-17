Casting Announced For the UK Tour of QUALITY STREET
Casting has been announced for Quality Street, Laurie Sansom's debut production as Artistic Director of Northern Broadsides. The production, a rare revival of J.M. Barrie's farce, will open in February 2020 in Halifax, the home of Quality Street the UK's most popular brand of chocolates. Barrie's play was so popular in its day that it gave the chocolates their name.
Jessica Baglow will play the title role of Phoebe Throssel and Dario Coates as love interest, Valentine Brown. Further cast features Jim English as Fanny Willoughby/Arthur, John Gully as Recruiting Sergeant/Spicer/Georgy, Claire Hackett as Patty, Louisa May Parker as Susan Throssel, Alicia McKenzie as Mary Willoughby, Sophie Mercell as Charlotte Parratt and Gabriel Paul as Ensign Blades/Isabella.
The show marks the beginning of a new producing model for Broadsides, with each production co-created with "creation squads" formed from the local community. For this production, the actors will collaborate with workers from the Quality Street factory, developing contemporary tales of hapless love and a live commentary that will frame the action of Barrie's regency rom-com. As well as providing a modern lens through which to view Barrie's story, Broadsides also aims to build long-lasting relationships between the employees and their local theatre company.
Phoebe Throssel lives on Quality Street, the bustling hub of a quaint northern town where she runs a school for unruly children.
Ten years since a tearful goodbye, an old flame returns from fighting Napoleon. But the look of disappointment on Captain Valentine's face when he greets a more mature, less glamorous Phoebe, spurs our determined heroine to action.
She becomes the wild and sparkling Miss Livy, a younger alter-ego who soon entraps the clueless Captain. As their romance is rekindled, can she juggle both personas? Or will her deception scandalise the town and wreck any future with the man she loves?
Quality Street will tour to Halifax, Salford, Liverpool, Newcastle upon Tyne, Leeds, Newcastle-under-Lyme, Hull, York, Lancaster, Bury St Edmunds, Guildford, Derby, Scarborough and Harrogate. Tickets are on sale now from www.northern-broadsides.co.uk
Quality Street is directed by Laurie Sansom, with design by Jessica Worrall, lighting design by Joe Price and sound design by Nick Sagar.
Tour Dates
The Viaduct Theatre, Halifax
Fri 14 - Sat 22 February
Press night: 19th February
01422 849 227
The Lowry, Salford
Tue 25 - Sat 29 February
0343 208 6011
The Dukes, Lancaster
Tue 3 - Sat 7 March
01524 598 500
Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds
Tue 10 - Sat 14 March
01284 769 505
Liverpool Playhouse
Tue 17 - Sat 21 March
0151 709 4776
Northern Stage, Newcastle upon Tyne
Tue 24 - Sat 28 March
0191 230 5151
Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford
Tue 7 - Sat 11 April
01483 44 00 00
Derby Theatre
Tue 14 - Sat 18 April
01332 59 39 39
Leeds Playhouse
Tue 21 - Sat 25 April
01132 137 700
New Vic Theatre
Tue 28 Apr - Sat 9 May
01782 717 962
Stephen Joseph Theatre
Tue 12 - Sat 16 May
01723 370 541
Harrogate Theatre
Tue 19 - Sat 23 May
01423 502 116
Hull Truck Theatre
Tue 2 - Sat 6 June
01482 323 638
York Theatre Royal
Tue 9 - Sat 13 June
01904 623 568