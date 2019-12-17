Casting Announced For the UK Tour of QUALITY STREET

Casting has been announced for Quality Street, Laurie Sansom's debut production as Artistic Director of Northern Broadsides. The production, a rare revival of J.M. Barrie's farce, will open in February 2020 in Halifax, the home of Quality Street the UK's most popular brand of chocolates. Barrie's play was so popular in its day that it gave the chocolates their name.

Jessica Baglow will play the title role of Phoebe Throssel and Dario Coates as love interest, Valentine Brown. Further cast features Jim English as Fanny Willoughby/Arthur, John Gully as Recruiting Sergeant/Spicer/Georgy, Claire Hackett as Patty, Louisa May Parker as Susan Throssel, Alicia McKenzie as Mary Willoughby, Sophie Mercell as Charlotte Parratt and Gabriel Paul as Ensign Blades/Isabella.

The show marks the beginning of a new producing model for Broadsides, with each production co-created with "creation squads" formed from the local community. For this production, the actors will collaborate with workers from the Quality Street factory, developing contemporary tales of hapless love and a live commentary that will frame the action of Barrie's regency rom-com. As well as providing a modern lens through which to view Barrie's story, Broadsides also aims to build long-lasting relationships between the employees and their local theatre company.

Phoebe Throssel lives on Quality Street, the bustling hub of a quaint northern town where she runs a school for unruly children.

Ten years since a tearful goodbye, an old flame returns from fighting Napoleon. But the look of disappointment on Captain Valentine's face when he greets a more mature, less glamorous Phoebe, spurs our determined heroine to action.

She becomes the wild and sparkling Miss Livy, a younger alter-ego who soon entraps the clueless Captain. As their romance is rekindled, can she juggle both personas? Or will her deception scandalise the town and wreck any future with the man she loves?

Quality Street will tour to Halifax, Salford, Liverpool, Newcastle upon Tyne, Leeds, Newcastle-under-Lyme, Hull, York, Lancaster, Bury St Edmunds, Guildford, Derby, Scarborough and Harrogate. Tickets are on sale now from www.northern-broadsides.co.uk

Quality Street is directed by Laurie Sansom, with design by Jessica Worrall, lighting design by Joe Price and sound design by Nick Sagar.

Tour Dates

The Viaduct Theatre, Halifax

Fri 14 - Sat 22 February

Press night: 19th February

01422 849 227

The Lowry, Salford

Tue 25 - Sat 29 February

0343 208 6011

The Dukes, Lancaster

Tue 3 - Sat 7 March

01524 598 500

Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds

Tue 10 - Sat 14 March

01284 769 505

Liverpool Playhouse

Tue 17 - Sat 21 March

0151 709 4776

Northern Stage, Newcastle upon Tyne

Tue 24 - Sat 28 March

0191 230 5151

Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford

Tue 7 - Sat 11 April

01483 44 00 00

Derby Theatre

Tue 14 - Sat 18 April

01332 59 39 39

Leeds Playhouse

Tue 21 - Sat 25 April

01132 137 700

New Vic Theatre

Tue 28 Apr - Sat 9 May

01782 717 962

Stephen Joseph Theatre

Tue 12 - Sat 16 May

01723 370 541

Harrogate Theatre

Tue 19 - Sat 23 May

01423 502 116

Hull Truck Theatre

Tue 2 - Sat 6 June

01482 323 638

York Theatre Royal

Tue 9 - Sat 13 June

01904 623 568





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You