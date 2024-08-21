Cast Set For THE TRUTH ABOUT HARRY BECK at the Cubic Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The cast has been announced for The Truth About Harry Beck, a new play about the designer of the iconic version of the London Tube map, that will open at the Museum's on-site Cubic Theatre, right in the heart of Covent Garden.

Presented by the Natural Theatre Company, The Truth About Harry Beck, written and directed by Andy Burden and with set design by Sue Condie, will play from 14 September to 10 November, with a national press night on 18 September at 7.30pm (the fiftieth anniversary of Harry Beck's death). Tickets are on sale now here.

Simon Snashall will play ‘Harry Beck'. Simon's TV credits include Humans, The IT Crowd, Silent Witness, Spooks, and Inspector Lynley Mysteries. His theatre credits include Summer Street (Brighton Fringe, Waterloo East), Horrible Christmas (Birmingham Stage), Around the World I Eighty Days (Arcola), and 'Tony Hancock' in Hancock's Last Half Hour (Southwold Summer Theatre / Henley Fringe).

Ashley Christmas will play ‘Nora Beck'. Ashley is a long-time collaborator with Andy Burden and has worked with the Natural Theatre Company for over 20 years, including in the previous production of The Truth About Harry Beck at the Ustinov Studio in Bath. Her theatre credits include Darcy's Ball (Mission Theatre, Bath), Crimes on the Coast (New Old Friends), See How They Run (York Theatre Royal), Alice Through the Looking Glass (Tobacco Factory), The Bloody Chamber (Proteus Theatre).

Harry Beck: creator of the London Tube Map.

For many of us, the London Underground is purely functional. But to Harry Beck, this web of geography became an obsession – a fascination with the creation of the perfect Tube map.

How did Beck create the iconic diagrammatic map of today, and at what cost? To understand you need to meet Harry, and his wife Nora.

Take a glimpse inside a journey of passion, a wife's dedication and the living breathing network of the tunnels and train tracks in our capital. Embrace your inner transport enthusiast through a mash up of real-life accounts, uncovered anecdotes and seemingly unconnected facts (...with a peppering of fictitious characters).

Join The Natural Theatre Company as they take you on a whimsical whirlwind of fact through the worlds of design, transport, modern history...and an addiction to getting it right.

Writer and director Andy Burden has been directing shows for nearly thirty years, which include three Christmas Shows at Bristol's iconic Tobacco Factory: Alice Through The Looking Glass; A Christmas Carol and The Adventures of Pinocchio. He has directed Dirty Bath, A Christmas Cracker; Shakespeare Begins; Austen Undone; Austen Lost & Found and Scarlatti In Paradise for The Natural Theatre Company, and Henry V for Company Boudin; Fly Eddie Fly and The Final Journey of Edward Wilson for Cheltenham Everyman.

His writing and co-writing includes: The Chronicles of Hoggett & Webb; Henry VIII and the Royal Wedding Planner; I Shot Dirty Den; When I Was Ten I could Fly and The Meaning of Riff. Andy has also created successful stage adaptations of The Count of Monte Cristo and the Terry Gilliam film The Fisher King.

He is the Artistic & Executive Director of The Natural Theatre Company.

Inspired by the culture and creativity of the West End, the introduction of theatre is one example of how London Transport Museum is expanding its programming for new audiences. Music, performance and even more art and design will allow people to explore London's rich transport history and the influential characters that have shaped London; this is part of the new strategic vision for London Transport Museum, led by Director and CEO Elizabeth McKay.

Elizabeth McKay, Director and CEO for London Transport Museum, said: “The opportunity to introduce this new play about the man behind the famous Tube map was a no-brainer for us. London Transport Museum is a cultural cornerstone in Covent Garden in the heart of theatreland and this play lets you experience one of London's little-known stories in a brand-new live format. We are bringing the capital's rich history and characters alive for you.”

Writer and director Andy Burden said, “About 16 years ago, I had the idea to put the story of the iconic Tube diagram on stage. I met with Ken Garland, a designer whose book "Mr Beck's Underground Map" helped bring Harry Beck's story to public attention. He leant me copies of Beck's letters and gave me a small insight into the man. He was a man dedicated to finding the perfect schematic representation of the Underground network. And over a period of nearly 30 years, he worked tirelessly to improve the map, reflecting new stations, new lines and new suggestions from his bosses.

“Looking through Ken's book, I got obsessed with the map and how he drew it, at one point being fixated on each minute change to its layout. Over 14 years I kept rewriting the play trying to make it work at its best - life it seems was imitating art!

“The first short run of the play appeared in September 2021 at the Theatre Royal Bath Ustinov Studio. Sadly, Ken Garland had passed away just months before, so never got to see the play.

“I am so pleased that my play about Harry Beck's story is enhancing the experience at this fabulous Museum. It also keeps his name alive and connected to his wonderfully simple creation”.

