Cast Set For SLEEPING BEAUTY Panto at Ipswich's New Wolsey Theatre

Hot on the heels of its nomination for Best Pantomime (under 500 seats) at the UK Pantomime Awards 2024 for the smash-hit Dick Whittington, the New Wolsey Theatre is delighted to reveal the cast of this year's ‘Rock ‘n' Roll' fairytale classic Sleeping Beauty which plays from 22 November 2024 - Saturday 18 January 2025.

Sleeping Beauty's talented line-up of actor-musicians is: Craig Anderson (Hansel and Gretel Derby Theatre, Jack and the Beanstalk Theatre Clwyd and Gatehouse Theatre) as Dame Rosie, Mya Fox-Scott (Standing at the Sky's Edge West End and Peter Pan Loughborough Town Hall) as Princess Aurora, Max Gallagher (War Horse UK/Australia Tour/National Theatre, Beauty and the Beast (CAST Doncaster) as Dame Thornica, Laura Gómez Gracia (nominated for a Pantomime Award for her role as an Ugly Sister in Cinderella, Theatre Chipping Norton) as Milo the Dragon, Burhan Kathawala (The Bar at The Edge of Time, Frozen Light Theatre Company) as Prince Three, Signe Larsson (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Pitlochry Festival Theatre (PFT) and Footloose, PFT/New Wolsey Theatre) as The Queen, Meg Narongchai (Cinderella, Storyhouse) as The King, Emily Pickett making her professional debut in the ensemble after recently graduating from Rose Bruford College, Alexander Zane (The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe, Birmingham Rep and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, UK Tour) as Prince Toby.

Writer Vikki Stone and director Douglas Rintoul will team up once more to bring audiences Sleeping Beauty. They are joined in the Creative Team by Sound Designer Helen Atkinson, Choreographer Myles Brown (winner of Best Choreographer for Assembly Theatre's Beauty and the Beast at the Pantomime Awards 2024), Musical Director Dan de Cruz (nominated for Best Contribution to Music for the New Wolsey Theatre's Dick Whittington at the Pantomime Awards 2024), Set & Costume Designer Zoë Hurwitz, Associate Set and Costume Designer Olivia Jamieson and Lighting Designer Callum Macdonald.



Douglas Rintoul, Director of Sleeping Beauty and Chief Executive/Artistic Director of the New Wolsey Theatre said: "I'm absolutely thrilled with the exceptional team we've assembled for this year's panto. This incredible group of hugely talented actor-musicians and creatives bring a wealth of first-class pantomime and West End experience, ensuring our audiences are in for a real treat. We're over the moon to have such a brilliant company bringing both anarchic fun and traditional joy to our audiences this year."

Packed with live rock and pop music, crazy characters and hysterical antics, Ipswich's award-winning panto is sure to enchant audiences of all ages. Join Princess Aurora and her fiery friend, Milo the dragon, on a time-warping adventure through the mystical realm of Ipswich - full of secrets, spells, spindles and the unstoppable force of love.

For tickets for Sleeping Beauty, visit the website wolseytheatre.co.uk or call the Box Office on 01473 295900. Audio described, British Sign Language (BSL) interpreted, captioned, relaxed/dementia-friendly and livestreamed performance options are available during the run, as well as pre-show touch tours.

As previously announced, for the first time this year, the New Wolsey Theatre is launching a Panto Pay It Forward appeal, with the aim of giving away 800 free tickets (equivalent to two full auditoriums over the course of the run) to people who may not otherwise be able to experience the magic of panto. Audience and supporters are asked to donate whatever they can to the initiative - donations can be made in-person at the theatre, over the phone by calling 01473 295900 or online: https://www.wolseytheatre.co.uk/donateforpanto/.

