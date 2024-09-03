Cast Set For ROOM 13 at the Barn Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Barn Theatre has announced casting for the world premiere of Room 13, a brand-new play by Duncan Abel and Rachel Wagstaff, inspired by the ghost stories of M.R. James, set in the modern day. Room 13, directed by Loveday Ingram, will open on Saturday 28 September and play to Saturday 9 November, with a press performance on Tuesday 1 October.

In a lonely hotel, four strangers are forced to spend the night in Room 13. Bearing the weight of their own grief, shame and darkness, they come to realise that Room 13 has secrets of its own. As the four solitary souls develop unexpected bonds, they each share something from their past that still haunts them – stories of a painting that conceals a horrific secret; a macabre song that whispers in the depths of night, and children’s voices that echo from a forgotten well. As the veil between the present and the past, the living and the dead, becomes frayed, the new companions will have to face their darkest fears if they are ever to escape Room 13…

Samuel Collings will play ‘Anderson’. Recent stage credits include The Great Murder Mystery for The Lost Estate, and The Girl on the Train at Salisbury Playhouse. His film credits include Thirty Seven and Bluebird and his TV work includes The Lost Pirate Kingdom, The Last Czars and Outlander.

George Naylor will star as ‘Jacobs’. TV credits include Spirit Rangers, Dancing Queens and Casualty and his stage work includes Henry V at the Changeling Theatre, and the West End production and UK tour of Mousetrap.

Ffion Jolly will play ‘Mary’. Most recently see on stage in The Dark Place at the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe, her film appearances include Mission Impossible: Fallout, The Marvels and Hotel Cleaners. Ffion’s recent TV credits include Insomnia, Coronation Street and Doc Martin.

Alice Bailey Johnson will appear as ‘Lena’. Stage credits include Tina: The Musical at the Aldwych and Uncle Vanya at Hampstead. She has appeared in films such as Hard Truths and King of Thieves and on TV in Black Mirror 5, Pillow and Sexy Beast.

Duncan Abel and Rachel Wagstaff said, “We are thrilled to be working with The Barn again and very excited to premiere our new play, Room 13, in The Barn’s unique theatre – the most perfect and evocative space for this original ghost story!"

Room 13 is written by Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel, directed by Loveday Ingram, with design by Alfie Heywood, lighting design by Hector Murray, and sound design and composition by Elizabeth Purnell. Emily Jones CDG is Casting Director. The stage management team are Judith Volk (ASM), Victoria Rose (ASM), Gareth Newcombe (DSM) and Christopher Reid (sound programmer).

Room 13 is a Built by Barn production in association with Bob & Marianne Benton, and Ollie Hancock for Tiny Giant Productions.

Since launching in 2018, the Barn Theatre has gained national recognition having produced over 20 Built by Barn shows and being awarded The Stage Awards’ Best Fringe Theatre of the Year Award 2019. Last year, the theatre celebrated its fifth anniversary with a season that included world premieres of Simon Reade's adaptation of Michael Morpurgo's Waiting For Anya, Jonathan Lynn’s final instalment of his classic series I’m Sorry Prime Minister, I Can’t Quite Remember, as well as a reimagined revival production of the musical Once and the world premiere of a musical adaptation of Treasure Island. Recent 2024 highlights have included Sherlock Holmes and the Whitechapel Fiend, Constellations, Midsummer and Stones in His Pockets.

