Cast Set For New Production of Sasha Regan's All-Male THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE

Following critically acclaimed highly successful all-male productions of H.M.S. Pinafore and The Mikado, Sasha Regan will return to London's Wilton's Music Hall with a new production of her award-winning all-male production of Gilbert and Sullivan's The Pirates of Penzance.

The Pirates of Penzance will run from Tuesday 29 October to Saturday 23 November.

Press night is Thursday 31 October at 7.30pm.

It will also tour to Theatre Royal Winchester (8-12 October) Cambridge Arts Theatre (14-19 October) and Theatre Royal Bath (2-7 December).

Sasha Regan's original All-Male G&S production has now been winning awards and playing to sold out houses around the world for 15 years. Fast and funny and packed with wit and musical excellence, this is the tale of Frederic, apprenticed in error to a band of tender-hearted, orphaned pirates. His plans to marry are thrown into disarray when it is discovered that he was born on the 29th of February, and won't come of age until he is 84!

The Pirates of Penzance was an immediate triumph, and remains one of Gilbert and Sullvan's most popular and successful works. Sasha Regan's extraordinary production adds another delicious twist to this musical classic. Regan's idea to transform these much-loved classics into all-male productions stems from her own experience performing Gilbert and Sullivan at a single-sex school. Her shows are renowned for playing on the unique humour it creates.

Cameron McAllister (Frederic). Recent West End credits include Back to the Future (Ensemble/cover George McFly). Love Never Dies, Asian Tour (Ensemble/cover Raoul).

Luke Garner-Greene (Mabel). A recent graduate of Mountview, making their professional stage debut. Roles in training include Charley Kringas in Merrily We Roll Along.

Lewis Kennedy (Sergeant of Police). He returns to Wilton's Music Hall and the company after playing the title role in Sasha Regan's All-Male The Mikado in 2023.

David McKechnie (Major General). Recent credits include Standing At The Sky's Edge (Sheffield Crucible/National Theatre/Gillian Lynne Theatre), Flowers For Mrs Harris (Riverside), HMS Pinafore, The Pirates of Penzance and The Mikado (Sasha Regan productions)

Tom Newland (Pirate King). A rcecent graduate of the Royal Academy of Music, making his professional stage debut. Roles during training include The Baker in Into The Woods and Charles Guiteau in Assassins.

Robert Wilkes (Ruth). Recent roles include Gus and covered and played Old Deuteronomy in Cats, Chitty Chitty Bank Bang (West Yorkshire Playhouse/UK tour).

The cast also includes Thomas Griffths (as Samuel), Joe Henry, Kirwan Kaanan, Thomas Alsop Aaron Dean (as Sisters) and an ensemble featuring Joshua Molyneux, Patrick Cook, Samuel John Taylor, Alfie French, Boaz Chad, Davo Storey.

Creative team: Director Sasha Regan, Designer Robyn Wilson Owen, Choreographer Lizzi Gee, Lighting Designer Ben Bull, Musical Director Ioannis Giannopoulos, Musical Supervisor Richard Baker, Associate Choreographer Lee Greenaway, Casting Adam Brahm, Producers Regan De Wynter Williams.

Sasha Regan was recently awarded the Special Achievement Award at the Off West End Awards for her contribution to musical theatre. Regan De Wynter William's 2022 production of H.M.S. Pinafore was nominated Best Opera Production at this year's Offies.

