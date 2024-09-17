Cast Set For HOW TO SURVIVE YOUR MOTHER at the King's Head Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The cast has been announced for the premiere of Jonathan Maitland’s new play How to Survive Your Mother which plays a limited run at the King’s Head Theatre, London, from 23 October to 24 November 2024 (press night: 28 October).

The four adult cast members will play nearly 40 roles between them. Emma Davies (Golda, Mosley, Cape Wrath) will star as the Mother. Parts played by Peter Clements (The Government Inspector, Femme) include The Son, The Man from the Council and the Policeman, John Wark(Dead Sheep, The Mirror Crack’d) will play Ivor, Mr Strutt and the Rabbi. Stephen Ventura (Toast, Don Carlos) will play, inter alia, The Judge, The Headmaster and The Neighbour. Jonathan Maitland will play a supporting role as himself. The roles of The Son as a young boy and The Grandson will be shared by Brodie Edwards (Matilda, Les Misérables) and Howard Webb (101 Dalmations).

How to Survive Your Mother’s Creative Team is Director Oliver Dawe, Designer Louie Whitemore, Lighting Designer Jason Taylor and Sound Designer Josh Spear. The play is produced by Denise Silvey for Storckmani Productions.

Jonathan Maitland (author of previous hit plays The Interview, Dead Sheep, An Audience with Jimmy Savile) has adapted How to Survive Your Mother for the stage from his 2006 memoir of the same name.

How to Survive Your Mother shares the true story of a Technicolor woman in a black and white world. How do you navigate a crazy, glamorous, narcissistic, scandal-loving mother whose idea of fun is to turn your 1970s family home into Britain’s first ever gay hotel? A witty, poignant and often hilarious exploration of the complexities of mother-child relationships, this new play shines a searingly fresh light on the oldest question in the parenting book: what does it take to be 'a good mother'?

Jonathan Maitland said: “I've spent my life telling stories about my mother and the reaction has always been the same: fascination, amusement and occasionally horror. We can't wait to see if the audience reaction is the same - and in what measure.”

There will be post-show discussions with Emma Davies and Jonathan Maitland after the matinees hosted by BAFTA winning film maker and integrative therapist Olivia Lichtenstein on 30 October, by BBC broadcaster Julian Worricker on 6 November, and BBC Radio broadcaster Caroline Wyatt on 13 November.

