Cast Set For East London Shakespeare Festival's MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

Casting has been announced for East London Shakespeare Festival’s sparkling family-friendly production of the Bard’s romantic comedy Much Ado About Nothing, touring parks and open-air spaces across east London from 7 June to 3 August.

Kieran Garland (The Ocean at the End of the Lane and The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time for The National Theatre) and Ursula Early (Co-Artistic Director of East London Shakespeare Festival) star as Benedick and Beatrice.

They are joined by Lauren Hendricks as Don Pedro and Margaret; Alistair Brown as Don John and The Friar; Londiwe Mthembu as Hero and Verges; Isambard Rawbone as Claudio and Dogberry; Paul Willcocks as Leonato and Borachio and Natasha Mula as Conrade, Messenger and Ursula.

Sun-soaked mischief and romance under the Mediterranean stars; Much Ado About Nothing is set against the luxurious backdrop of a modern-day Messina. This opulent tale is brimming with wit, trickery and mischief, with heart coming out on top.

East London Shakespeare Festival (ELSF) was founded by Waltham Forest-based actors, directors and producers Rosie Ward and Ursula Early in 2020. The company has been nominated for two Off West End Awards: Best Company for A Midsummer Night’s Dream (2021) and Best Ensemble for Romeo and Juliet (2023).

This summer, Much Ado About Nothing brings ELSF’s trademark contemporary twists and turns, high-energy party numbers and audience participation to more venues than ever before. The production opens on 7 June at Higham Hill Hub and tours until 3 August, with a press performance on Thursday 20 June at Hoxton Community Gardens.

The production is family-friendly, and people of all ages are welcome and encouraged. Much Ado About Nothing is directed by Rosie Ward and produced by Ursula Early and Rosie Ward. The show has musical direction and composition by Patrick Rufey, choreography and movement direction by Jennie Dunne, set design and build by Andrew Hollingworth with scenic artist George Alexander.

An extensive community engagement programme offering a range of activities for local residents will run alongside the tour, with lots of opportunities to get involved.







