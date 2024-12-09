Cast Set For Caryl Churchill Double Bill at Royal Exchange

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Casting has been revealed for the upcoming Caryl Churchill double bill taking place at Royal Exchange in Manchester.

Director Sarah Frankcom will return to the Exchange with two short plays by Caryl Churchill, brought together in one evening of theatre. Escaped Alone and What If If Only will run Friday 7 February – Sunday 9 March 2025.

The cast will include Annette Badland as Vi/Future, Maureen Beattie as Mrs Jarrett, Souad Faress as Lena, Bea Glancy as Child, Danielle Henry as Someone, Margot Leicester as Sally, and Lamin Touray as Present.

Learn more and book tickets here.

