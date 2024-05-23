Cast Set For COPPELIA at the Darlington Hippodrome

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



KVN Dance Company has announced the full cast for Kevan Allen’s magical reimagined version of the classical ballet Coppelia which continues its 16-venue tour at Darlington Hippodrome on Sunday 23 June.



The eclectic cast of 12 dancers come from a variety of training and professional backgrounds, echoing the production’s use of different dance styles to make the story relevant to audiences today.

Performing in the role of Dr Coppelius is Micheal Downing, a dancer with a wide range of experience on stage and screen who is set to appear in the new Apple TV series The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin. In the title role of Coppelia is Rosie Southall who has worked with Matthew Bourne’s New Adventures and Wayne McGregor. Both Micheal and Rosie reprise their roles following the productions debut in 2021.

Dancing in the role of Swanhilda is Ellie Fergusson, who won the BBC’s inaugural The Greatest Dancer competition and has performed on tour in Oti Mabuse - I Am Here and with Ballet Central. In the role of Franz is Zach Parkin who has danced with Matthew Bourne’s New Adventures and appeared in West End productions including A Streetcar Named Desire and ABBA Voyage.

They are joined by Alexander Fadayiro (Ballet Black), Laura Braid (Cabaret in the West End), Alex Moore (Magic Mike’s Last Dance), Celeste Williamson (For Tonight in the West End), Taz Hoesli (ZooNation Youth Company), Oliver Imeson (2020: The Musical), Sophie Tierney (Hansel & Gretel at the Royal Opera House), and Ellis Rose Rother (Spotlights: A New Musical).

Coppelia looks to honour the classical ballet while expanding on the story, exploring the eccentric toy maker, Dr Coppelius’ intent behind creating a life-size clockwork doll, Coppelia, and the impact this has on his relationship with the community of villagers and on Swanhilda’s relationship with her fiancé, Franz.

Fusing classical ballet with contemporary dance and hip-hop, Coppelia is choreographed by renowned director and choreographer Kevan Allen, who has created work on stages around the world for artists including Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sir Trevor Nunn, and Kylie Minogue.

The production is set to an imaginatively rescored version of the classical Delibes score, by Rickard Berg, nominated for the Critics’ Circle National Dance Award for Outstanding Creative Contribution, and sees costumes and styling by Wendy Olver, sets by West End designer Justin Williams and lighting by Olivier Award-winner Mike Robertson.

