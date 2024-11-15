Cast Set For CINDERELLA Panto at Watford Palace Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The annual Christmas pantomime is returning to Watford Palace Theatre, a tradition that’s been lighting up the festive season since 1908. Following the acclaimed panto Cinderella in 2023, Chief Executive and Director of Programming, Steve Marmion, wears the cap of writer with James Williams directing to bring this year’s production of Aladdin to the theatre’s stage

2024’s magical production features an incredible cast, with Watford’s favourite Dame, Terence Frisch (Cinderella) returning for his 12th year, this time as the iconic Widow Twanky. Having become a cherished fixture of the Watford panto season, his comedic brilliance is sure to shine once again, bringing laughter and festive joy to the stage.

Joining him on stage are the talented Louis Gaudencio (The Great British Bake Off Musical) as the titular Aladdin, Gigi Zahir (Frankie Goes To Bollywood) as the Genie, Diya Sohi(The Beaker Girls) as Princess Jasmine, and Kate Donnachie (Unexpected Twist) as the lovable Wishee Washee. Chanice Alexander-Burnett (Les Misérables) will play the Spirit of the Ring, while John Henry Falle (Ghosts) takes on the role of the villainous Abanazer.

The pantomime will be led by a youth chorus made up of 12 local young people from across the three counties.

Aladdin at Watford Palace Theatre is written by Steve Marmion, directed by James Williams with musical direction by ELLIE VERKERK and choreography by Erina Lewis. Associate choreographer is Tania Chrysanthou, deputy musical director is Gigi Kuo with lighting design by Craig West and sound design by Adrienne Quartly.

Comments