Cast Set For ALADDIN at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Casting has been announced for this year’s Christmas show at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre, Aladdin. David Ahmad, Jessica Dennis, Matthew Koon, Carl Patrick and Ash Weir will be directed by Gemma Fairlie in the show which runs from 29 November to 28 December.

Welcome to Scarbaresia, land of magic! Everyone loves magic here – magic spells, magic shows, magic shops… everyone, that is, except Aladdin. Why?

Well, he’s rubbish at magic. Like, really, really terrible.

Which wouldn’t be a problem, except his dad – before he disappeared – was the most beloved sorcerer Scarbaresia has ever known. Aladdin works in a shop selling magical merchandise and dreaming of a better life for him and his mum.

So when a mysterious stranger shows up promising him riches, power and answers about his dad, Aladdin thinks all those dreams have come true. All the stranger wants in return is for Aladdin to go to Hairy Bob’s Cave, retrieve a lamp and bring it back.

It’s another unusually festive adventure from the SJT, promising more evil wizards, magic wishes and flying carpets than you can shake a Christmas genie at!

Last Christmas’s SJT show from the same team, Beauty and the Beast, is nominated as Best Show for Children & Young People in the upcoming UK Theatre Awards, which celebrate the very best of theatre across the country, with awards given for creative excellence and outstanding work both on and off stage.

Aladdin is designed by Helen Coyston, with lighting design by Mark ‘Tigger’ Johnson. The composer and sound designer is Simon Slater, and the wardrobe supervisor is Julia Perry-Mook. Casting is by Sarah Hughes CDG.

Aladdin can be seen at the SJT from Friday 29 November to Saturday 28 December. The show is sponsored by Boyes.

