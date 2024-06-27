Cast Announced for New Musical CABLE STREET at Southwark Playhouse

The cast of the critically acclaimed 5* new British musical CABLE STREET is announced as it prepares to open at the Southwark Playhouse Elephant this Autumn (Friday 6 September to Thursday 10 October 2024).



CABLE STREET continues its onwards life, with several of the original cast joining the further developed new production, including Danny Colligan (Dirty Dancing, Book of Mormon, Les Misérables), Sha Dessi( Les Misérables - nominated by Sir Cameron Mackintosh for the Stage 25 Awards 2022) and Joshua Ginsberg (Wesker’s Chicken Soup with Barley - BBC Radio 4, 2024) - as the three young friends (Ron, Mairead and Sammy) who passionately live their lives in the multi-cultural melting pot that is Cable Street in 1936. Joining them will be new cast members Davina Moon, known for her West End roles including Life Of Pi, Bombay Dreams, Miss Saigon and many on screen credits including the film Matilda and popular TV series Ted Lasso. Making her London debut is Mia Overfield (Demon Dentist – UK tour, Jack & The Beanstalk – York for which she was nominated Best Early Career Newcomer in the UK Pantomime Awards 2024).



Marching again into CABLE STREET the team is delighted to welcome back original cast members Max Alexander-Taylor (The Lion - Southwark Playhouse); Aiofe Mac Namara (Cable Street), Ethan Pascal Peters (Showstopper! The Improvised Musical), Sarah Leatherbarrow (Miss Saigon); and Jez Unwin (Groundhog Day, Once, Ghost, Sweet Charity, Evita), making up the fantastic line up of on-stage talent.



The world premiere of CABLE STREET (Southwark Playhouse Borough - February/March 2024) – sold out before the show even opened!



Now this new musical is returning for just 42 performances this Autumn – and the excitement and rush on tickets, once again shows that CABLE STREET catches the zeitgeist to tell this urgent story for today’s audiences.



CABLE STREET is an electrifying reimagining of one of London’s most momentous days – when The Battle of Cable Street was fought and won in the heart of London’s East End on the 4th October 1936. With racial tensions running high, people took to the streets. The hugely powerful and topical CABLE STREETcelebrates a community who came together with a call for action. A timeless story, as powerful today as it was in 1936.

This extraordinarily talented ensemble company tell their story as they desperately try to carve out their own lives on Cable Street, when Oswald Mosley’s British Union of Fascists (Blackshirts) start to march on the East End. Over a hundred thousand Jews, Irish workers, trade unionists, the labour and communist parties, women and children all unite to blockade Cable Street - the road they all call home. As the people raise their voices with cries of, They Shall Not Pass, they take a united stand against hatred. The lives of the streets’ residents will change forever.

The performance on Friday 4 October will be particularly poignant for all, being the anniversary of The Battle of Cable Street.

The Battle of Cable Street still resonates today, and the award-winning composer/lyricist Tim Gilvin and playwright Alex Kanefsky decided that CABLE STREET must feature a contemporary score: bringing to life a vital part of London’s rich diversity and history.

CABLE STREET is Directed by Adam Lenson, Lead Producer Dylan Schlosberg’s 10 to 4 Productions (a production company dedicated to developing and investing in new musicals) and Producer Neil Marcus. The production team also includes Choreography JEVAN HOWARD-JONES, Musical Supervisor Tamara Saringer, Musical Director Ellen Campbell, Associate Director Jamie Buller, Orchestrations and arrangements by Tim Gilvin, Vocal arrangements by Tim Gilvin & Tamara Saringer, Set Design Yoav Segal, Lighting Design Sam Waddington, Sound Charlie Smith, Costume Design Lu Herbert, Dramaturg Olivia Mace, Production Management The Production Office, Casting Sarah Leung