Cast Announced For UK Tour of DANESHA

The cast has been announced for the UK tour of brand new play Danesha, a joyful celebration of coming of age, exploring black culture, queer joy and finding and loving your authentic self written by emerging Manchester-born playwright Stefanie Reynolds.

Talia Rae Smith takes the title role. A Yorkshire born actor who trained at The Arden School of Theatre, Manchester. Theatre credits include Robyn Hood (Fidget Theatre for Leeds Playhouse), Romeo & Juliet (Chester Storyhouse) and Alice in Wonderland (HOME).

She is joined by Kelise Gordon-Harrison as Leonie. (A Midsummer Night's Dream, Shakespeare North & Northern Stage; Peter Pan, Hall for Cornwall; Vignettes, Contact Theatre Manchester). Liam Grunshaw as Paul (The Package, The Lowry; Othello , CSC) Stefan Gumbs as Marcus (The Good Person of Sichuan, Mercury Theatre, Colchester; Spiralling, Odd Arts); And Manchester actor Jennifer Marvaree-Robinson as Lianne (Coronation Street , ITV1; Waterloo Road , BBC One, Windrush Warriors, UK Tour.

The world premiere opens on 02 October at The Lowry in Salford before visiting Leeds Playhouse, The Arts Centre, Edge Hill University, Blackpool Grand, Chester Storyhouse and Unity Theatre, Liverpool.

All they play in Preston nightclubs is Little Mix and Miley Cyrus. How is Danesha supposed to vibe to that? After successfully managing to convince her Preston mates (as well as telling a teeny, tiny white lie to her dad) Danesha arranges a night out in Manchester. She finds the sickest club with the sickest music, and the sickest vibe. It's proper, proper mint. Then she meets Her and Danesha's whole existence becomes one big question mark. Because Danesha thought it was normal to feel like you don't quite fit in, to like music that nobody else likes, to move your body in a way your friends can't, and to not know anything about your mum and the island she comes from…

Danesha is presented by Box of Tricks. The Manchester-based award-winning theatre company that champions playwrights empowering them to tell the stories they want to tell, offering a home for playwrights to find their voice. As part of the Autumn tour Danesha will also visit six schools to inform, educate and engage with youngsters in and around the North West.

Adam Quayle, Joint Artistic Director, Box of Tricks says: "Northern talent is at the heart of the Box of Tricks ethos so we're excited to be working with a company of brilliant local actors. We can't wait to hit the road with them, taking this new play celebrating black queer joy, to schools and theatres across the North. In the current climate, funding cuts have hit the arts and education, so it's more important than ever to be touring new work that speaks to young people and ignites a passion for theatre."

Playwright Stefanie Reynolds is a mixed raced, working class, neurodivergent, queer playwright and TV writer from and living in Manchester. She grew up as mixed-race child living alone with a single white parent. Danesha reflects this lived experience which Reynolds describes as “having no connection to the other side of you, despite you looking and feeling this connection in your body, in your soul, in the way you act, the way you move…” in an exuberant celebration of race and blackness, whilst also exploring queerness, identity and new passions in a predominately heteronormative community.

Stefanie says: "I'm beyond thrilled and delighted that the world is finally getting to meet Danesha. I hope this play resonates with audiences, I hope people find the joy and magic that Danesha brings, and I also hope you're able to see yourself and feel a little less alone"

Danesha is directed by Hannah Tyrrell-Pinder, with Co-Designers Sascha Gilmour and Marina Diamantidi , Sound Design by Sophia Harari, Lighting by Charly Dunford and Movement Direction from Aiden Crawford. The Production Manager is Arber Binjaku.

