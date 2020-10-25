Cast Announced For Scoot Theatre's A CHRISTMAS CAROL

A Christmas Carol runs from 8th to 20th December at East Molesey Cricket Club.

Scoot Theatre have announced the cast for their festive production of A Christmas Carol, adapted and directed by Scoot Founder Max Hutchinson (As an actor - The Woman in Black in the West End, The 39 Steps at The Barn Theatre and The Hound of the Baskervilles at Jermyn Street). Returning to Scoot after their summer tour of A Midsummer Night's Dream are SALLY CHENG (Twelfth Night and A Christmas Carol with the RSC and Shadowlands at Chichester Festival Theatre) and Joseph Prowen (Twelfth Night at the RSC, Teddy at the Southwark Playhouse and An Ideal Husband at Chichester). Joining them, as Ebenezer Scrooge, is DARRELL BROCKIS (House and Garden at The Watermill, Peter Pan at the O2 Arena and Hamlet, The Grapes Of Wrath, Summer Lightning and Chimneys - all at Pitlochry Festival Theatre).

Scoot Theatre's brand new adaptation is a play-within-a-play:

"Legendary star of stage and screen (in his own opinion), Darren Broccolis, has not only written and directed his own version of A Christmas Carol but has also now cast (some may say typecast) himself as the main part - the infamously miserable old miser, Ebenezer Scrooge. Unfortunately, having spent almost the entire budget on a lavish, historically accurate Victorian costume for himself, he is forced to enlist the help of a very keen (and very inexpensive) young actor and his painfully shy niece (free) to play all the other parts. Will this 'star vehicle' prove to be the comeback Darren so desperately seeks? Will his co-stars push his patience to the brink? Or could Darren, rather like old Scrooge himself, learn the true meaning of Christmas and the value of community along the way?"

Staying [fairly] true to the original tale, Scoot's mischievous take on this classic is the perfect way to kick off the festive period. With mulled wine, hot chocolate and mince pies on offer as well as Christmas trees available to purchase on site, they have everything you need to get into the Christmas 'spirit'!

East Molesey Cricket Club host Scoot Theatre once again after their successful summer run of A Midsummer Night's Dream and recent Songs from the Musicals evenings. Performances will take place inside a heated marquee and will adhere to all COVID-secure regulations, including regular cleaning, e-ticketing and temperature checks. Audience capacity is greatly reduced to allow socially distanced seating and bookings are limited to six per group. Masks must be worn inside the marquee. All bookings must be made under the same name and all members of the group must be from the same bubble.

A Christmas Carol runs from 8th to 20th December at East Molesey Cricket Club. More information is available at www.scoottheatre.com and tickets can be purchased at www.riverhousebarn.co.uk

Shows View More UK Regional Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You