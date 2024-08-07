Camden People's Theatre Appoints New Artistic Director Rio Matchett

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Camden People's Theatre has announced the appointment of Rio Matchett as its new Artistic Director & Joint CEO.

Rio will join the organisation in October 2024 and will succeed Brian Logan who stepped down in July after 13 years in the role to join A Play, A Pie and A Pint in Glasgow. His last season as Artistic Director has just been announced and features the return of ‘The State We're In' Festival to mark the final instalment of CPT's 30th anniversary year.

Rio (she/her) is a dramaturg, writer, researcher, theatre programmer and artistic development specialist. She has spent the last five years running the studio programming, new work and artist development programmes at Leeds Playhouse, alongside leading the MA in Dramaturgy for Leeds Conservatoire.

As a dramaturg/director, Rio has worked for companies including the Young Vic, Traverse and National Theatre Studios. As a writer, Rio is represented by Janklow & Nesbit, and was recently shortlisted for the Fitzcarraldo Essay Prize.

Rio said: “I'm honoured to be joining Camden People's Theatre, and so excited by the prospect of leading the organisation into its next phase, with a renewed commitment to artistic risk, new work, accessibility, and civic consciousness. I can't wait to join the CPT community, to open its doors to new relationships, and to find more meaningful ways to collaborate with, challenge, and grow with the wider new work sector.”

Isobel Colchester, Chair of Trustees said: “We were looking for someone with a sense of passion, adventure and a fierce commitment to tomorrow's artists to continue our creative rebellion. Most importantly we were looking for a deep connection with our artists, audiences and communities - and respect for our unique role in the sector. In Rio we are convinced we've found just that. She's developed the studio theatre space in Yorkshire to provide opportunities for new artists with all life experiences, created trailblazing university partnerships, and worked collaboratively with community leaders to embed theatre beyond institutions. We love that she's rapidly risen in seniority at Leeds Playhouse over the last 5 years and hope she'll bring this experience to skyrocket the artists coming through our doors. We are so excited to welcome Rio to CPT and can't wait to see what she achieves in partnership with our outstanding Executive Director Kaya Stanley-Money.”

Rio will initially lead CPT in partnership with newly appointed Interim Executive Director & Joint CEO, Clare Robertson, who will take over from Kaya Stanley-Money in September when she goes on maternity leave. Clare is a producer and arts leader who has been the Executive Producer for Cardboard Citizens since 2019. Prior to that she was the Producer and General Manager for Belarus Free Theatre where her producing credits include ‘Burning Doors', featuring Pussy Riot's Maria Alyokhina alongside the BFT ensemble, which toured across the U.K, U.S, Europe and Australia.

Clare said: “I'm thrilled to be joining Camden People's Theatre at the start of this vibrant new chapter for the organisation. As someone who is passionate about creating pathways for people who fall outside traditional ideas of who gets to make and consume art, I'm excited to co-lead this people's theatre which plays such a vital role in both its local and wider artistic communities. I'm looking forward to taking care of CPT and its stakeholders over the next 12 months, while working with Rio and the wider team to create a renewed vision for the organisation in its 30th year."

Isobel Colchester, Chair of Trustees said: “We're delighted that Clare Robertson is going to be joining us as Interim Executive Director from the autumn while Kaya goes on maternity leave. Clare joins us from Cardboard Citizens where she is Executive Producer, bringing with her a wealth of experience in organisational change, socially impactful producing and strong skills in financial planning and income generation. We were struck by her obvious skill in facilitating creative organisations through periods of change, supporting new leaders to thrive and in team cohesion. She's an amazing fit for CPT and we're lucky to have her with us in this important year.”

Kaya Stanley-Money, Executive Director said: “I am so excited to welcome Rio to the CPT team. She brings an inspirational vision for the organisation that is grounded in our roots of artist development and community spirit. The experience that she offers as a dramaturg and through her work leading the Furnace programme will greatly enrich the work we do with artists and our community members and we can't wait to get started on this journey with her. I also couldn't be happier to be handing the reins over to Clare this autumn. The skills, experience and ethos that she brings to CPT are nothing short of extraordinary and will provide a strong foundation for the organisation during this period of change and celebration.”

