CRASH INTO SCIENCE Comes to the WYO This Month

What happens when the scientist “star of the show” doesn’t show up for a gig? Find out during “Crash into Science” at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Sunday, Sept. 15, at 4 p.m.

Custodian “Crash” will take the stage, performing large scale experiments with his custodial supplies to generate a fun and educational experience like no other.

Tickets for the show cost $16 for adults, $13 for students and $11 for children ages 12 and younger. To purchase tickets, see wyotheater.com, call 307-672-9084 or stop by the box office at 42 N. Main St.

This show is sponsored by the WYO’s Educational Series Sponsors: Homer A. & Mildred S. Scott Foundation, Whitney Benefits, McDonalds, Robbins Dermatology and the Wyoming Arts Council with support from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Wyoming Legislature with additional support from Thomas & Felicia Kirven.





