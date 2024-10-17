COME FROM AWAY Comes to the Milton Keynes Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Come From Away, the multi-award-winning ‘Best Musical’ across the globe, is coming to Milton Keynes Theatre this November! This critically acclaimed show comes direct from the West End where it celebrated over 1000 performances and played to more than 850,000 people at The Phoenix Theatre.

The cast will include Natasha J Barnes (Hex at The National Theatre, The Witches of Eastwick at the Sondheim Theatre) as Janice & others, Daniel Crowder (Mamma Mia UK and International tour, The Mousetrap at St. Martin’s Theatre) as Nick, Doug & others, Mark Dugdale (Previously Come From Away at The Phoenix Theatre in London and Abbey Theatre in Dublin, The Book Thief at the Belgrade Theatre, Coventry and Curve in Leicester) as Kevin T, Garth & others, Rosie Glossop (Kinky Boots: The Musical at the Adelphi Theatre and feature film, Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist as part of The Honeybuns) as Bonnie & others, Amanda Henderson (Robyn Miller in BBC’s Casualty, and Oliver! at Theatre Royal Drury Lane) as Beulah & others, Kirsty Hoiles (Mamma Mia! at the Novello Theatre, Spend, Spend, Spend UK tour) as Diane & others, Oliver Jacobson (The Book of Mormon at the Prince of Wales Theatre and Grease UK tour) as Oz & others, Dale Mathurin (Frankenstein UK tour, Evita at Regents Park Open Air Theatre) as Bob & others, Nicholas Pound (Cats at the formerly named New London Theatre and on UK and international tour, Elf at the Dominion Theatre) as Claude & others, Sara Poyzer (Mamma Mia! Novello Theatre, UK and International tours, Billy Elliot the Musical at the Victoria Palace) as Beverley, Annette & others, Bree Smith (Titanic The MusicalUK tour and The Color Purple UK tour) as Hannah & others, Jamal Zulfiqar (Migrations, a Welsh National Opera UK tour and Tiger Bay at the Wales Millennium Centre) as Kevin J, Ali & others, withAngeline Bell (Matilda at the Cambridge Theatre and Mary Poppins at the Prince Edward Theatre), Daniel Cane (The Country Wife at Southwark Playhouse and Spamalot UK tour), Ashleigh Harvey(Mamma Mia! UK and International tour and Heathers at The Other Palace), Alyn Hawke (Disney’s Beauty & the Beast UK tour and 42nd Street UK tour), Kathryn Pemberton (The Sopranos UK and international tour and Catch Me at Upstairs at the Arts), and Kevin Yates (Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations at the Prince Edward Theatre and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical UK tour).

Winner of Best New Musical across the globe, Come From Away shares the incredible real-life story of the 7,000 air passengers from all over the world who were grounded in Canada during the wake of 9/11, and the small Newfoundland community that invited these ‘come from aways’ into their lives.





