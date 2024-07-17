CINDERELLA Will Be the First Family-Friendly Panto at the King's Head Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



King’s Head Theatre will present its first ever family pantomime in its new and flexible 250-seat auditorium this Christmas. Presented in this intimate setting, Cinderella will be fully immersive, with puppets from Little Angel Theatre, featuring sensational songs, hilarious slapstick comedy, romance and plenty of audience participation; firmly rooted in Islington, the panto will celebrate the borough’s rich history. Tickets are on sale now here.

Once a week, there will be a naughtier, adults-only show , with some very special West End and Broadway guest stars (to be announced, alongside full casting, in September).

Produced by Elphin Productions, Daniel Schumann, King’s Head Theatre and Little Angel Theatre, Cinderella will play from 30 November to 5 January, with press performances on Friday 6 December at 7pm (all / family friendly) and Thursday 12 December at 7pm (adults only).

Cinderella will be written and directed by Andrew Pollard (writer of CBeebies’ Robin Hood). During Andrew’s 15-year run as writer, director and Dame at Greenwich Theatre, he won two OFFIE awards, and was the winner of Best Ugly Sister at the 2023 British Panto Awards.

The producers are also launching a Fairy Godmother / Godfather scheme, where individuals can donate money to help provide free tickets for local children from disadvantaged backgrounds. More information available here.

You’re all invited to the big Disco Ball this Christmas! So wave your hands in the air, like you just don’t care – and have the time of your lives at the King’s Head’s intimate, immersive panto spectacular!

Producer Robert Rees said, “Pantomime is often a child’s first introduction to live theatre. I remember my first panto over 30 years ago, with Lulu in the title role of Peter Pan, and I’ve been hooked ever since. I’m delighted to be working with panto royalty, Andrew Pollard, developing this new show with the King’s Head Theatre, in their fantastic new venue, featuring superb puppets from Little Angel Theatre.”

Producer Daniel Schumann said, “I am thrilled to be part of this wonderful team bringing Pantomime to Islington. I have always felt passionately about Panto and that every theatre and every community should have one. King’s Head Theatre is such an exciting new venue, and the thought of filling it with the magic of pantomime and reaching so many families throughout Islington and North London and giving so many young people their first theatre experience was just irresistible! Let’s hope, just like Cinderella, we all have a ball!”

Executive Producer (and acting CEO) of King’s Head Theatre Sofi Berenger said, “King’s Head Theatre’s pantomimes at the pub were always such a highlight of the year and for the community, offering something unique from other pantomimes in London. We knew with the opening of our new venue we wanted to continue this, offering something unique and special but still fundamentally a pantomime we all know and love. Andy Pollard has so much incredible experience in pantomime and family work that he’s the absolute perfect fit to lead what we hope will mean King’s Head Theatre’s pantomimes again become a staple in North London. The collaboration between Daniel Schumann, Elphin Productions and bringing the incredible expertise in puppetry and family work from our neighbours at Little Angel Theatre is sure to make this something truly special.”

Samantha Lane and Peta Swindall of Little Angel Theatre said, “We are absolutely delighted to be co-producing and creating the puppets for Cinderella this Christmas. Panto is such a fantastic experience for the whole family - and we can’t wait to see the show come to life.

