CHOP-CHOP! to Premiere at VOILA! Theatre Festival

Chop-chop! is a bilingual Spanglish comedy set to take the stage at Barons Court Theatre as part of the VOILA! Theatre Festival on Saturday 23rd and Sunday 24th November, with matinee performances at 2:30pm.

Written and performed by Andrea Holland, this energetic one-woman show offers a unique perspective on cultural identity and self-discovery. Using humor and storytelling, it explores the conflict between two characters, a Spaniard and an English woman, and their ever growing list of obligations. Through these larger than life personas, Chop-chop! tackles themes of reconnecting with our inner child, the bilingual brain, procrastination and our current Toxic Productivity Culture. The performance highlights the clash between emotional and rational thinking, cultural stereotypes, and what truly matters in the hustle of daily life. At its heart, the show is an ode to the creator's mother and the symbolic significance that Spanish tortilla has in her life, showing how something as simple as food can reconnect us with our roots.

Chop-chop! is premiering at the VOILA! Festival after a successful work-in-progress performance at this year's A Pinch of VAULT Festival. The creator, Andrea Holland, born and bred in Spain to a Spanish mother and English father, is a London based performer, theatre-maker, and one of the founders of Volpe and Herlight Theatre. In her work she blends devised comedy with a feminist lens, focusing on themes of belonging, identity, and cultural intersections. The show is directed by Brazilian director and theatre-maker Giovanna Koyama. Chop-chop!, marks another collaboration between Koyama and Holland, who co-created the short film Mulheres Que Sangran and the play Queendom, which debuted at Camden Fringe in 2023. Koyama brings her expertise in Experimental Theatre and Physical Storytelling, with recent directing credits including On the Other Side of the Sea at Out of the Wings Festival and How British Eres Tú? at the Housemates Festival.

Aimed at a multicultural audience, Chop-chop! resonates with anyone who has navigated life between two languages or cultures or anyone who is a “living contradiction”. Its eclectic mix of comedy, physical performance, audience interaction, and emotional moments offers a fresh and engaging theatrical experience.

For more information here's the VOILA! website link: https://www.voilafestival.co.uk/events/chop-chop/

