Brown Sauce Partners With Tara Theatre To Present: THE COMEDY LAB

BROWN SAUCE, the leading London based monthly comedy club for South Asian comedy, is partnering with Tara Theatre for an exclusive comedy lab and showcase event: The Comedy Lab. Taking place on Friday 18th October, this inaugural partnership aims to provide a unique opportunity for new South Asian unsigned comedy enthusiasts and performers to showcase their talent and connect with like-minded individuals.

The Comedy Lab offers aspiring comedians the chance to participate in a free one-day workshop in London, where they will receive expert guidance from comedy professionals, honing their stand-up skills and expanding their comedic repertoire. This exclusive workshop will culminate in a ticketed showcase event, where participants will have the incredible opportunity to perform up to a 5-minute routine alongside a top comedy headliner.

Established in 2021, BROWN SAUCE is an exciting showcase charity night that champions and celebrates underrepresented South Asian comedic voices (as well as other Asian friends) in the industry. Known for its spicy, unfiltered humour that leaves audiences in stitches, the comedy night is hosted and curated by Bangladeshi, British, Canadian, and Muslim female comedian Sharlin Jahan in central London monthly, and features well-known acts and up-and-coming comedians. Past acts have included the likes of Nish Kumar, Mawaan Rizwan, Sindhu Vee, Shazia Mirza, Atsuko Okatsuka, Ahir Shah, Ria Lina, Kiran Deol, Bilal Zafar, Fatiha El-Ghorri and Joshua Bethania.

"Starting out in the comedy world isn't easy, especially as a minority. But we're trying to change that by creating more spaces for us," says Sharlin Jahan, Founder of Brown Sauce. "The Comedy Lab is a fantastic chance for new South Asian comedians to shine and for us to collectively build a supportive community. This is our first comedy lab with the amazing Tara Theatre, but we hope this is the first of many things we do to support the South Asian scene. We want it to be as warm and inviting as a samosa lovingly made by your mum- right now, it's more like a samosa your dad microwaved: lukewarm and still defrosting!"

Producing work and providing a space for artists to grow for four decades, Tara Theatre is the UK's oldest global majority-led theatre company. Exploring the world through a South Asian lens and fostering the growth and exploration of creative expression, Tara Theatre has been a steadfast supporter of South Asian performers, writers, directors, musicians, and choreographers.

Leading the way with its commitment to innovative and politically charged theatre while providing a nurturing environment for new and emerging artists, Tara Theatre's Executive Director and Joint CEO Helen Jeffreys says: “Tara Theatre is all about developing South Asian talent of all kinds and comedy is such a brilliant way to explore important topics, while also having a bit of a laugh! The partnership with Brown Sauce is also particularly exciting and we can't wait to help uncover new comedy talent.”

Tara Theatre's Senior Producer Neena Shea and newly appointed Associate Director Gavin Joseph commented “Brown people telling jokes? Yes please. We think we're all in need of some laughter and we're super excited that we have collaborated with Brown Sauce to provide a space that champions the South Asian community and a new cohort of South Asian comedians. On a more militant vibe, comedy is another vehicle in which we can challenge, provoke, and respond to systems of oppression whilst also bringing joy to the diaspora. It is one of the most impactful ways to bring communities together and as the 21st century philosopher Kevin G famously said “don't let the haters stop you from doing your thang”.”

Limited spots are available for The Comedy Lab, and aspiring comedians are encouraged to apply before the deadline of Wednesday 4th September. Successful applicants will be notified by Friday 20th September, and the workshop and showcase will take place on Friday 18th October. Eligibility criteria include being of South Asian background and having 0-1 years of experience on the comedy scene.

The headliner for the evening showcase event will be revealed shortly, with tickets for the event being available via the Tara Theatre Website here: https://taratheatre.com/shows/the-comedy-lab-2024/

To apply for the workshop and secure your chance to be part of the showcase event, please visit: https://taratheatre.com/news/tara-theatre-and-brown-sauce-partner-for-the-comedy-lab/

