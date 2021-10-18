Bristol Old Vic Reveals Poster For ROBIN HOOD: LEGEND OF THE FORGOTTEN FOREST

Bristol Old Vic today revealed the brand-new image for their latest Christmas Show, Robin Hood: Legend of the Forgotten Forest.



This new productions sees the theatre teaming up with one of the city's most celebrated companies; multi-award-winning The Wardrobe Ensemble for a fresh spin on the legendary Christmas favourite.

Check out the photo below!

Robin Hood is the theatre's first brand-new Christmas production since 2018 and is the next in a long line of Christmas family favourites from the theatre; from the famous Chris Harris pantos of the 1990s, through to Sally Cookson's Peter Pan, to the most recent, record-breaking production - A Christmas Carol first seen in 2018, revived in 2019 and digitally produced in 2020.



When a 21st-century kid discovers a dusty book at the back of his local library, something miraculous happens. Reality cracks and he's thrown into the middle of an epic fight between good and evil. It's Sherwood Forest. The 12th century. An uneasy time of cunning thieves, dastardly villains and karaoke-singing monks. Sound familiar so far? Not all is as it seems...



When the corrupt Sheriff of Nottingham sets in motion his vicious plan for ultimate power, it's up to Robin Hood and her Merry Crew to pull off their toughest mission yet. Can they defeat the Sheriff before it's too late - and can they get JJ back home?



Today's image includes the full cast of the show, Wardrobe Ensemble founders Kerry Lovell (Robin Hood), Tom England (Will Scarlet), James Newton (Sheriff of Nottingham), and Jesse Meadows (Friar Tuck) alongside composer and musician Tom Crosley-Thorne. They are joined by Dorian Simpson in the role of JJ and Bristol Old Vic Theatre School graduate (and Peter O'Toole Prizewinner) Katja Quist as Marian.

Performances run 25 Nov 2021 - 8 Jan 2022.

Box office: tickets@bristololdvic.org.uk / 0117 987 7877

Learn more at www.bristololdvic.org.uk/whats-on/robin-hood.