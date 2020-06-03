Belgrade Theatre Launches Takeaway Food And Drink Service

The Belgrade's café has opened for takeaways this week, with a 25% discount for NHS staff.

The Coronavirus pandemic has had a devastating financial impact on theatres, with venues across the UK finding themselves unable to earn income from shows while lockdown measures remain in place.

But theatres are creative places, so it should come as no surprise that many are already finding ways to diversify their revenue streams, including Coventry's Belgrade Theatre, which has this week launched a new takeaway food and drink service.

By repurposing the moveable bar used in their immersive Christmas show Club 2B, the Belgrade's catering team are now able to serve a selection of snacks, cakes and hot and cold drinks from the front of the building, where social distancing markers have been set up to manage queues outside in Belgrade Square, along with a hand-sanitising station.

The Belgrade Theatre is a registered charity (number 219163), which means that all the money it earns is reinvested back into the wide range of work it undertakes - from creating shows and supporting emerging artists to develop their skills, to its youth and community drama groups, and world-famous theatre-in-education work.

As such, everyone purchasing a takeaway will be helping to secure a future for the theatre at a time when it urgently needs support, and when a number of venues - such as Nuffield Southampton Theatres - have already been forced to close their doors for good.

In a show of support for the amazing work our health service has been doing since the coronavirus reached the UK, the Belgrade is also offering a 25% discount to all NHS staff, on presentation of valid identification.

The takeaway service is now open from 9am-6pm Monday-Saturday, with a menu including breakfast baps, filled sandwiches, cakes and muffins, kids' packs, ice cream tubs, crisps, fruit, teas and coffees, soft drinks and even full afternoon teas.

To help protect Belgrade staff and each other, customers are encouraged to use contactless payment where possible. You can also pre-order your food by calling 07505 883 530.

