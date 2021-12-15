Battersea Arts Centre Announces First 2022 Shows

Battersea Arts Centre (BAC) today reveals a first look at the productions which will be on offer in its spring 2022 schedule. Shows include a 're-hatching' of Le Gateau Chocolat's 'Duckie' over half-term, welcoming new cast member Paula Brett taking over the title role (15 - 19 February); London's first 'Family Vogue Ball' hosted by Manchester's House of Ghetto (17-18 February); and the UK premier of 'Uncanny Valley' by renowned German theatre-makers Rimini Protokoll (22-26 February).

Tickets are now available to friends and members, with booking open to the public from 10am on Friday 17 December 2021 via bac.org.uk. Further productions will be announced soon.

To make its work accessible to as wide an audience as possible, all events in the spring 2022 programme are part of BAC's new Pay What You Can pricing model, BSL interpreted, live captioned and sensory adapted performances will be available and every event will be Relaxed. Covid-19 safety measures continue to be in place for live events at BAC. This includes following government advice requiring all audiences who are not exempt to wear masks, and offering one socially distanced performance per production. To give everyone the information they need in order to make decisions, pre-show information and details about BAC's Covid-19 safety measures can be found on bac.org.uk

Battersea Arts Centre gratefully acknowledges the support of all its funders and partners, including Arts Council England, Bloomberg Philanthropies and Wandsworth Borough Council. Tremendous thanks to the Treasury, the Culture Secretary and everyone at DCMS, and Arts Council England for supporting BAC through the Culture Recovery Fund.

